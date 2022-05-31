The MEGA Update is here! | Truck & Logistics Simulator

Share · View all patches · Build 8842853 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 13:46:07 UTC by Wendy

The new Mega Update for Truck & Logistics Simulator is available!

Watch the new update trailer now:



Here's an overview of the new content:

Convoy Escort in Multiplayer

Purchase convoy equipment for your vans, pickups and cars to escort heavy vehicle convoys in multiplayer

New Missions

Car Transporter

Skidsteer loading rubbles

Caravan transport

Transporting telehandlers

Transporting skid-steer loaders

Forklift transport

Generator trailer

Iso-Tank transport

20+ New Vehicles

Modern Truck

Minivan

Skidsteer loader

Man rigid truck

6x4 version of existing Man and Scania trucks

3 new cars: A sports coupe, an SUV, and a hatchback

Many new trailers and cargoes

Map Extension and environment

With an 8km² new region, the environment gets 2 times bigger

Lots of new details like moving ships and new tunnels

Improved constructions and logistics centers

Many other additional details like new trees, solar panels and rocks

Test Drive

Ability to experience all missions in the game without purchasing the vehicles

Vehicles and Driving

Cruise control support

All vehicles now have a varying towing capacity, limiting missions each supports

Added rising foot animation to trailers and rotating joystick to loader interiors

Increased Trailer brake power to improve stability

Improved collision physics detail

Improved 3D model quality of most vehicles

New vehicle sounds

Reduced vehicle prices

User Interface

Garage UI shows missions supported by each vehicle

Ability to navigate to any point using the map in free drive

Other improvements

Reduced memory usage of the game

Improved lighting quality, added global illumination effect

Fixed “Go Back To Garage” hang

Added “I need to leave, bye” to the quick chat

Improvements to the control mapper

For multiplayer convoys, added second refueling areas to each fuel station

This update will break cross-play between Switch and Steam players. Therefore we added a separate branch called “cross-platform-compatible” for players that wish to play with friends on Switch until they also receive the update.