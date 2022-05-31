The MEGA Update is here! | Truck & Logistics Simulator

The new Mega Update for Truck & Logistics Simulator is available!
Watch the new update trailer now:
Here's an overview of the new content:
Convoy Escort in Multiplayer
- Purchase convoy equipment for your vans, pickups and cars to escort heavy vehicle convoys in multiplayer
New Missions
- Car Transporter
- Skidsteer loading rubbles
- Caravan transport
- Transporting telehandlers
- Transporting skid-steer loaders
- Forklift transport
- Generator trailer
- Iso-Tank transport
20+ New Vehicles
- Modern Truck
- Minivan
- Skidsteer loader
- Man rigid truck
- 6x4 version of existing Man and Scania trucks
- 3 new cars: A sports coupe, an SUV, and a hatchback
- Many new trailers and cargoes
Map Extension and environment
- With an 8km² new region, the environment gets 2 times bigger
- Lots of new details like moving ships and new tunnels
- Improved constructions and logistics centers
- Many other additional details like new trees, solar panels and rocks
Test Drive
- Ability to experience all missions in the game without purchasing the vehicles
Vehicles and Driving
- Cruise control support
- All vehicles now have a varying towing capacity, limiting missions each supports
- Added rising foot animation to trailers and rotating joystick to loader interiors
- Increased Trailer brake power to improve stability
- Improved collision physics detail
- Improved 3D model quality of most vehicles
- New vehicle sounds
- Reduced vehicle prices
User Interface
- Garage UI shows missions supported by each vehicle
- Ability to navigate to any point using the map in free drive
Other improvements
- Reduced memory usage of the game
- Improved lighting quality, added global illumination effect
- Fixed “Go Back To Garage” hang
- Added “I need to leave, bye” to the quick chat
- Improvements to the control mapper
- For multiplayer convoys, added second refueling areas to each fuel station
This update will break cross-play between Switch and Steam players. Therefore we added a separate branch called “cross-platform-compatible” for players that wish to play with friends on Switch until they also receive the update.
Changed files in this update