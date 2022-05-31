 Skip to content

Truck and Logistics Simulator update for 31 May 2022

The MEGA Update is here! | Truck & Logistics Simulator

Truck and Logistics Simulator update for 31 May 2022

The new Mega Update for Truck & Logistics Simulator is available!

Watch the new update trailer now:

Here's an overview of the new content:

Convoy Escort in Multiplayer

  • Purchase convoy equipment for your vans, pickups and cars to escort heavy vehicle convoys in multiplayer

New Missions

  • Car Transporter
  • Skidsteer loading rubbles
  • Caravan transport
  • Transporting telehandlers
  • Transporting skid-steer loaders
  • Forklift transport
  • Generator trailer
  • Iso-Tank transport

20+ New Vehicles

  • Modern Truck
  • Minivan
  • Skidsteer loader
  • Man rigid truck
  • 6x4 version of existing Man and Scania trucks
  • 3 new cars: A sports coupe, an SUV, and a hatchback
  • Many new trailers and cargoes

Map Extension and environment

  • With an 8km² new region, the environment gets 2 times bigger
  • Lots of new details like moving ships and new tunnels
  • Improved constructions and logistics centers
  • Many other additional details like new trees, solar panels and rocks

Test Drive

  • Ability to experience all missions in the game without purchasing the vehicles

Vehicles and Driving

  • Cruise control support
  • All vehicles now have a varying towing capacity, limiting missions each supports
  • Added rising foot animation to trailers and rotating joystick to loader interiors
  • Increased Trailer brake power to improve stability
  • Improved collision physics detail
  • Improved 3D model quality of most vehicles
  • New vehicle sounds
  • Reduced vehicle prices

User Interface

  • Garage UI shows missions supported by each vehicle
  • Ability to navigate to any point using the map in free drive

Other improvements

  • Reduced memory usage of the game
  • Improved lighting quality, added global illumination effect
  • Fixed “Go Back To Garage” hang
  • Added “I need to leave, bye” to the quick chat
  • Improvements to the control mapper
  • For multiplayer convoys, added second refueling areas to each fuel station

This update will break cross-play between Switch and Steam players. Therefore we added a separate branch called “cross-platform-compatible” for players that wish to play with friends on Switch until they also receive the update.

