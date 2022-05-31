 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 31 May 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.12 Released

EA Update v0.1.0.12 Released

Build 8842771 · Last edited by Wendy

Ok, main addition with this update is that you can now choose your start location (in scenario), and have large static asteroids across the map (and not always an asteroid belt). Mining lasers can now mine directly from large asteroids.

Full info:-

  • Choose start location on scenario start.
  • Mining laser can target large asteroids
  • Random large asteroids across map (scenario and sandbox)
  • Now have an initial zoom (in - sandbox, out - scenario), so can see the full play area.
  • Tutorial expanded to cover all items.
  • Fix: Mining laser range center wasn't correct on selection (previous fix was on build).
  • Fix: Structure update was waiting for external items to be built, which isn't required.

Any issues or feedback, drop a post in to our discussions.

Thanks!

