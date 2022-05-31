 Skip to content

Downwell update for 31 May 2022

Update 2022 05 31

Build 8842683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Much apologies for the looong delay in this much needed fix! This update addresses the issue where the game ran at 45 FPS for some reason. It should be back to running in 60 FPS now.

Other changes:

  • More window scaling options
    Previously the game only let you scale to x4.5 in size but now it should be able to be made bigger
  • Window centers much less often now
  • Removes Steam leaderboards for now
    Downwell leaderboards have been filled with cheaters with impossibly high scores, and to my shame there's not much I can do about it so I'm removing it for now. Sorry :(
    I promise to implement a more cheat-proof leaderboards system in my future projects!

That's it! Thank you for playing the game :)

