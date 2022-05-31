Res Tower Update

Hello we have prepared a major update and the full version is coming
We're preparing everything for the final build,
and we've added a more interesting mod to the game.
The update plan has changed, but we've put more updates in.
For sure, the official release date will not change.
We love our game and will be with you to the end.
Roadmap Changes.
- Nerve King and Sinistra, two bosses will be included in the official release
The reason the update (Nerve King) has changed is because of the game challenge update.
Another gameplay mode (Res Tower) has been updated and this is a positive change.
Now, let me introduce the updated Rest Tower.
Version 0.2058
Rest Tower mode has been added.
You can enter Rest Tower Mode and Classic Mode at the start of the game.
Res Tower Mode Features
- A whole new mastery
- Mastery evolves when stacking Mastery
- Rogue-like style and fast game progression
- Support for ranking by user
- Shared memory Piece in Classic and Res Tower mode
- Steam achievements
Res Tower can feel a different action than before.
Changed files in this update