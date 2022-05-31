New Battlefield backgrounds and a peek into non-battling locations

Welcome Inkulinati Masters in training,

Today class I wanted to share some new Inkulinati screenshots that were delivered to us straight from the Yaza Games studios. It seems that the team have been working on making our surroundings more interesting and in shaping the single-player campaign. Let’s have a look closely at what they sent us, shall we?

Arthur, pay attention! This will be in the exam, I can promise you that!

What do we have here??? Oooo yes, yes. It seems that we have here a little glimpse into some of the backgrounds in which your battles will take place. Depending on where you are on your journey, be it in the woods, the town, or Hell itself, the screen shall reflect your surroundings. After all class, out in the real world, an Inkulinati battle can strike at a moment’s notice! Be vigilant, be prepared, and don’t gaze at the backgrounds for too long. Yes, I am talking to you, Hugo.

What else do we have here? Ahhh yes. Very interesting! It seems that we also have a peek of some non-battling locations from the single-player campaign. On your adventure, once and if you graduate, you will come across people and locations that can help you in your quest. However, you will need to make decisions on how to approach them, so for all our sakes, choose wisely.

I hope class that you enjoyed that little inside from Yaza Games. They’ve also left us a little note. They’ve noted that if you have any questions, don’t be shy and post them below. And finally, you can follow Inkulinati’s progress on Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok too.

Class…. Dismissed! You may now leave in an orderly fashion, and I do mean orderly. Orderly I said!