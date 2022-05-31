The Definitve Solution for all FOV Desires has Arrived!

Hey all!

Today I am releasing a small patch that solves all FOV problems.

People with small screens did have issues with the game because the FOV was too high (around120)

And those with really wide screens (like myself) had issues because the FOV was too narrow.

Now you can set up your fov as you wish! Just press + and - on Numpad to adjust the FOV inside the Game in real time. No need to Go to a menu or anything.

I am really happy with this because FOV is a really important matter and often gets overlooked by Developers.

I also wanna add, that I am working on other cool improvements, but I am not able to release it just yet. Please bear with me, it will be worth it!

Kind Regards,

DK Productions