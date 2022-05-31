 Skip to content

Safe and Sound - Indie Game update for 31 May 2022

Safe and Sound - Character Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8842299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, the character model and NPCs have been redone, to adapt to the possibility of creating your own main character, with the appearance you want.
Armor and tools also had to be remade.
Now, the demo of your previous Save in the menu is more pleasant, and allows you to delete your Save if you find it necessary.
Safe and Sound is looking much better now, and new customizations will come along with the next updates.

