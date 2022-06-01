Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.1.29 Update - Penitent Engine and Tech Trees

Today we're releasing a massive patch accompanying the start of Warhammer Skulls Festival 2022.

It contains the Penitent Engine, a new unit for the Sisters of Battle neutral faction in Planetary Supremacy, as well as the highly requested new HQ Upgrades for all factions in Planetary Supremacy.

This is the first round of improvements for Planetary Supremacy: as stated, we're committed to keep expanding it, so you can expect more in the future.

And speaking of the future, today we have quite a few announcements to make... you can read about it on the store page.

As usual, you can find the full changelog below. Please let us know what you think, as your feedback is extremely important for us. Thanks!

Changelog:

Changes

● NEW UNIT! Added the Penitent Engine to the Adepta Sororitas minor faction army in Planetary Supremacy

● Added HQ Upgrades to Planetary Supremacy. Each playable faction now has a full tech tree to unlock. HQ Tokens are awarded for fighting battles.

● Added options when starting a new Planetary Supremacy campaign to control HQ Upgrades settings, including:

○ Whether enemy factions can start with all units and abilities unlocked (for an added challenge)

○ Whether acquiring HQ Upgrades costs an Action Point (in addition to HQ Tokens)

● Added the option in Planetary Supremacy to include allies as neutral opponents. For example, if playing as Blood Angels, it will be possible to enable Adepta Sororitas as a neutral sub-faction.

● Improvements to the strategy layer AI in Planetary Supremacy, including making the AI more aggressive in capturing ground in the early stages of a campaign

● New Planetary Supremacy campaigns now randomise the map type for each hex tile.

● Changed how barks are selected when out of range enemies are nearby, to reduce repetition.

● (QoL) Improved default loadout placement of units. Units now always default to being positioned at the front of the grid, ranked by unit power, rather than a "random" blob or a row at the back of the grid

● (QoL) Added support for displaying expiration time for special ability tooltips

● (QoL) Made the (left-click) Unit Interrogation UI scrollable (for some units, the auto-size panel could go off the screen)

● (QoL) Gamepad controls for the pre-battle "loadout" phase have been reworked to be easier to use

● (QoL) Added the ability to swap units when using a mouse & keyboard during the pre-battle "loadout" phase

● Several adjustments to HQ commands. Made Assault Squad Strike and Scarab Tempest only able to target visible tiles, and disallowed the Interact command for Spore Mines

● Reduced VRAM usage by shaders

● Optimisations to reduce overall memory usage

● Improved the animation transitions for Necron units.

● General reduction of memory usage for ability and weapon visual effects

● Added more animation to the UI, in general. For example, the Command Bar and Unit Info Panel now slide in/out when activated/deactivated.

Balancing

(Numbers in brackets are previous values)

● Blessed Ammunition now gives a +1 bonus to Armour Piercing when not empowered (0)

● Increases shots from Baal Predator Twin Assault Cannon to 100 (80) and AP to 4 (3)

● Decreased upgrade cost of Baal Predator Flamestorm Cannon to 40 (60) points

● Reduced Reanimation Protocols % chance to 40% (50%)

● Changed Assualt Terminator 'Shock and Awe' status that is added when Teleporting from a +15% melee damage buff to a -35% melee damage debuff, to eliminate HQ sniping. Changed status name to 'Teleported'

● Put an Ammo limit of 4 on Necron Overlord Orb of Resurrection

● Changed HP for a number of units:

○ Sanguinary Priest: 180 (was 150)

○ Land Speeder: 225 (was 150)

○ Land Speeder Tornado: 225 (was 150)

○ Baal Predator: 400 (was 365)

○ Tervigon: 425 (was 380)

○ Tyrannofex: 425 (was 350)

○ Gargoyle: 30 (was 20)

○ Broodlord: 310 (was 380)

○ Immortal: 55 (was 65)

○ Seraphim: 55 (was 75)

● Change Point Costs for a number of units:

○ Land Speeder: 95 (was 90)

○ Land Speeder Tornado: 125 (was 130)

○ Baal Predator: 205 (was 215)

○ Primaris Librarian: 190 (was 210)

○ Inceptor: 110 (was 90)

○ Lieutenant: 165 (was 185)

○ Librarian Dreadnought: 240 (was 305)

○ Gargoyle: 40 (was 50)

○ Tyrannofex: 190 (was 155)

○ Prime: 185 (was 210)

○ Broodlord: 195 (was 320)

○ Seraphim: 55 (was 45)

○ Necron Warriors: 65 (was 55)

○ Scarab Swarm: 30 (was 20)

○ Immortals: 100 (was 95)

● Adjustments to Necron Weapons:

○ Made Gauss Cannon default on Annihilation Barge

○ Increase Tesla Carbine & Twin Tesla Carbine AP to 2 (was 1)

○ Increase Gauss Cannon damage to 50 (was 45)

○ Increase Tesla Cannon damage to 15 (was 10), AP to 4 (was 2)

○ Increase Twin Tesla Destructor damage to 8 (was 6), AP to 4 (was 2)

○ Reduced Feeder Mandible damage to 3 (6)

● Adjustments to Blood Angels weapons:

○ Plasma Exterminator, Plasma Pistol (Sang. Guard) - Acc to 85 (was 80)

○ Plasma Pistol (Sang. Guard, Adepta Sororitas) - Accuracy to 85 (was 70), Range Falloff 10 (was 15), ArmPen 5 (was 6)

○ Plasma Incinerator - Ranged Falloff to 10 (was 15)

○ Heavy Plasma Incinerator - Ranged Falloff to 10 (was 20)

○ Inferno Pistol, Dreadnought Melta - Ranged Falloff to 10 (was 15)

○ Land Speeder Assault Cannon - Ranged Falloff to 10 (was 15), ArmPen 3 (was 2)

○ Changed the Plasma Pistol upgrade cost to 15 (was 30)

● Adjustments to Tyranid weapons:

○ Increased Devourer w/Brain Leech Worm to AP3, Accuracy 75 (in line with other devourers)

○ Increased Deathspitter w/Slimer Maggots to AP4

○ Increase Fleshborer shots to 3

Bug Fixes

● Fixed Spanish subtitles for barks using Portuguese text

● Fixed the final mission is not being available when using the “Replay Campaign Mission” feature

● Fixed pressing left and right bumpers while in Empowered ability select target mode exiting select target mode

● Fixed numerous issues with incorrect cover in Planetary Supremacy battles

● Fixed missing Necron Elite Units when selecting a faction in Skirmish/Multiplayer battle setup