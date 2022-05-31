1.8g Update / May Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8841877 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 12:26:05 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

fixed unique guests having wrong outfits

reduced RAM use

April 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800827833

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2803615607

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800489297

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800144707

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800115624

May 2022 Build Challenge

For May 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Junior Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.