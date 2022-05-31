1.8g Update / May Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- fixed unique guests having wrong outfits
- reduced RAM use
April 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800827833
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2803615607
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800489297
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800144707
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2800115624
May 2022 Build Challenge
For May 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Junior Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update