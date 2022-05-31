Patch 1.2.7 - 5 Year Anniversary!

We appreciate you!

5 years ago today, we cautiously pushed the Early Access release button... anxious, yet hyped for the world to play our wacky little game.

Positive reactions to our Alpha and Beta testing periods gave us a spark of confidence we desperately needed to hit that button, no matter how daunting the following journey may be. Since releasing a game was a first for the team, we didn't set our ambitions too high - our only goal: to bring as much joy to our players as to us making the game. 💜

Within a matter of months, we were absolutely blown away by the abundance of support for Witch It!

To describe ourselves as fortunate would be an understatement; there's simply no words that can articulate how grateful and proud we are to have turned our passion project into a full-time career. And as cliché as it sounds... we really couldn't have done it without you. Whether you joined us in the Alpha, Beta, Early Access, after the full release, during a sale, during an event or after watching your favourite creator, we deeply appreciate you being here and supporting us all these years.

And we're not just saying that...

5 years is a long time, especially when working on content non-stop. Any rational person would probably tell us we need a break. However, remember that spark we felt right before we pressed that release button? It never left us.

So we're not going anywhere. In fact, we're doubling down.

We've taken substantial steps over the past year to multiply the size of our development team, so we can continue working on Witch It for the years to come! We strongly believe our best years are still ahead of us. So whether you're a new player or a seasoned veteran, we hope you stick with us!

Thank you for everything. We owe it all to you! ːluaqː

~ Barrel Roll Games

A Nostalgic Timeline

Let's take a trip to the past. Below is a timeline of all the major news that followed the release of Witch It Early Access on May 31st, 2017. It's so fascinating to see how far the game has evolved over the past 5 years! At which part of the timeline did you join us? 📅

5th Anniversary Hats

Every celebration needs a cake. Pick up the "5th Anniversary Cake Hat" for the Witch, and the "5th Anniversary Witch Hat" for the Hunter by playing at least one round in an Official server! 🎂

5th Anniversary Player Icon

Is it really a Witch It event if there's no player icon? 🐔🥚

Of course not! And since it's such a special occasion, we've made it animated too!

Open up the game and play at least one round in an Official server to obtain it!

Anniversary Servers

We've released a fresh batch of 'anniversary' servers which you can now find on the server list. In these servers, we've altered the game rules so that every skill is more powerful than before! The gameplay is a lot more manic and unpredictable, but extremely fun! Please let us know what you think, as we may make some changes and additions to these servers over the next few weeks. We also plan to give players the ability to use these game rules in custom servers soon!

We've also enabled double rewards for quests during the Anniversary event - however, these will only apply to newly generated quests. Complete or skip your current quests to see the double rewards in action! 🎁

Patch Notes

Added: 5th Anniversary Hat for Witches

Added: 5th Anniversary Hat for Hunters

Added: 5th Anniversary Player Icon

Added: Third prop layout to ‘Shipwreck Hollow’

↻ Changed: Inspecting props and utilities in Creative Mode now shows which switches are directly connected to them in addition to the existing feature of switches showing all props and utilities directly and indirectly connected to them

↻ Changed: Performance optimization to improve FPS. Mainly the UI and Animations got optimized, but this should increase the CPU performance

↻ Changed: The default rendering is updated to dx12. Therefore a launch option for dx11 was added for players with Windows 7 or 8

↻ Changed: Updated smoke effects to use the new particle system

↻ Changed: Removed level requirements for skills

✓ Fixed: Cloning witch bug in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Chickens alerting to palace doors

✓ Fixed: Pinwheel prop fps dependency affecting movement generated wheel spinning

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on Oasis Temple, Kasbah le Ribat, Shipwreck Hollow, Powersource & Pizza Factory

✓ Fixed: First layout of Witch House is now available again

✓ Fixed: The wood chop task in Imposturous Mode now ends properly if a meeting is called

✓ Fixed: Camera focus for ghosts in wood chop task and study witch skills task in Imposturous Mode

✓ Fixed: Pressure plate switch being triggered by Witches that turned into props

✓ Fixed: Switch connection info in Creative Mode if more than one switch is in the selected group

✓ Fixed: Reselecting group member in Creative Mode not removing it from group