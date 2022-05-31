T5 Temporary update 9.5

1.Magic weapon balance changed:When a new enchantment combo is formed, the original enchanted content is removed as the combo material. Also make some changes to the enchant of the Magic combo series

2.When the space bar is used to dodge, the menu page may occasionally be triggered by mistake, and the manually clicked menu button is temporarily removed

3.Changed raven position to prevent overlap with portal position

4.Increased the duration of the Goblin merchant's invincibility when attacked to prevent the goblin merchant from being thrown away by frequent attacks

5.Added thawing method when frozen, by continuously pressing A and D to speed up the release of frozen state

6.Increased Alysa's unbeatable time after a successful block

7.Reduced the attack backswing of the greatsword

8.The duration of invincibility after all characters are injured has been slightly increased

9.Fixed an issue where goblin ambushes were left over to the next game

10.Fixed an issue where non-living creatures could trigger Brenna's necromancy

This update is a temporary update to T5 to address some urgent issues. The T6 version is still in production. I'm sorry that the update speed has been slowed down due to my health problems.