Ranch Sim Hotfix

Hello ranchers!
This hotfix addresses a few issues that have been found after the May update - thank you to everyone reporting the bugs on our forums and Discord and testing our "unstable branch" updates.
Patch notes:
Fixes:
- Calves can be managed by a lead again
- Self build ramps are back to the original slope angle
- Trailers now sell for the correct prices
- You can no longer jump behind the counter at Best Burger, preventing the character from getting stuck
- The cargo bed in the semi-truck no longer has areas above the wheels where items cannot be placed
See you all in July for the next update!
Happy Ranching!
