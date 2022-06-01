Ranch Sim Hotfix

Hello ranchers!

This hotfix addresses a few issues that have been found after the May update - thank you to everyone reporting the bugs on our forums and Discord and testing our "unstable branch" updates.

Patch notes:

Fixes:

Calves can be managed by a lead again

Self build ramps are back to the original slope angle

Trailers now sell for the correct prices

You can no longer jump behind the counter at Best Burger, preventing the character from getting stuck

The cargo bed in the semi-truck no longer has areas above the wheels where items cannot be placed

See you all in July for the next update!

Happy Ranching!