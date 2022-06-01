 Skip to content

Ranch Simulator update for 1 June 2022

Ranch Sim Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello ranchers!

This hotfix addresses a few issues that have been found after the May update - thank you to everyone reporting the bugs on our forums and Discord and testing our "unstable branch" updates.

Patch notes:

Fixes:

  • Calves can be managed by a lead again
  • Self build ramps are back to the original slope angle
  • Trailers now sell for the correct prices
  • You can no longer jump behind the counter at Best Burger, preventing the character from getting stuck
  • The cargo bed in the semi-truck no longer has areas above the wheels where items cannot be placed

See you all in July for the next update!

Happy Ranching!

