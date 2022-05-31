Store Download Patch - May 31st (PC, Steam, Galaxy Store)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to fix some of the reported issues.
[Patch Details]
- Fixed the Zoetrope issue that could not purchase products from the Exchange Station even after touching the 'Purchase' button.
※ Dragonians need to update their game version through the store after ending the game perfectly.
※ Google and iOS versions will be patched as soon as the review of each store gets done.
We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.
Thank you.
Changed depots in stage branch