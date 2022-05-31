Store Download Patch - May 31st (PC, Steam, Galaxy Store)

Share · View all patches · Build 8841692 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 09:26:14 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

MIR4.

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to fix some of the reported issues.

[Patch Details]

Fixed the Zoetrope issue that could not purchase products from the Exchange Station even after touching the 'Purchase' button.

※ Dragonians need to update their game version through the store after ending the game perfectly.

※ Google and iOS versions will be patched as soon as the review of each store gets done.

Thank you.

Thank you.