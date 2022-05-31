 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 31 May 2022

Store Download Patch - May 31st (PC, Steam, Galaxy Store)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to fix some of the reported issues.

[Patch Details]

  • Fixed the Zoetrope issue that could not purchase products from the Exchange Station even after touching the 'Purchase' button.

※ Dragonians need to update their game version through the store after ending the game perfectly.
※ Google and iOS versions will be patched as soon as the review of each store gets done.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

