Bug Hotfixes

Build 8841629 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 09:13:29 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issues when you own a MAX amount of a rug.

(It now locks you from purchasing more, and adjusts the buy-display)

Made further MAX adjustments.

Fixed it when better-RP would not work.

Fixed the game-crashing when you would roll perfectly with the "Super Galaxies" unlock.

Added a few fail-safes related to these recent bugs, this re-adjusts your data on startup.

Some other small things.

Fixed some steam-release settings which didn't remove certain files before release.

UI Additions:

Added some markers '*' to help know what is lost on prestige, and what is not.

Special thanks to: "Dubu" on the discord for helping us find these issues.

Sorry if your experience was lessened due to these bugs, if you reach any other issues in the future please let us know in the discord :) Thank you!