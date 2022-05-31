Update [2]//Patch 0.3.0.0

Hello Principal, there’s a new patch coming today! If you felt that the world threat system we introduced in the last update made the game a bit more difficult, we’re going to level the playing field by giving you a boost in the new update!

From the image above, you will see that we have added additional items that might help you. You can buy these items using the in-game currency to help your students during their exploration. Be careful not to spend too much though, you don’t want to be broke so early in the game, right?

But wait, there’s more, you can also send students out on errands to help reduce threat level now!

Here are the complete list of changes and additions in the latest update:

Features

New features: Errands and Booster shop

Revamped UIs: Student info, Course list, Cycle report, Exploration HUD, Main HUD, Battle UI, and more

Contents

New dungeon: Desert

New quests

New Champions: Nyrina and Connie

New monster: Tentopard

Re-balanced skills for Champions

Re-balanced stats and skills of monsters in all dungeons

Added new VFXs and SFXs

Added a new cutscene: Velin

Bugfixes

Fixed the skill issues in champions and other students

Fixed several animations

Fixed wrong status effect icons

What’s that you ask? New champions characters? Yep! We’ve invited two new students to join the academy, and you might’ve recognized them already 👀

Watch the trailer for the new champions here: [previewyoutube=eb4Xj-c5V7Y;leftthumb]Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 | New Champions & Dungeon – May Update

[/previewyoutube]

See you on the next update, Principals!

