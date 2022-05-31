 Skip to content

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 update for 31 May 2022

Update [2]//Patch 0.3.0.0

Patch 0.3.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Principal, there’s a new patch coming today! If you felt that the world threat system we introduced in the last update made the game a bit more difficult, we’re going to level the playing field by giving you a boost in the new update!

From the image above, you will see that we have added additional items that might help you. You can buy these items using the in-game currency to help your students during their exploration. Be careful not to spend too much though, you don’t want to be broke so early in the game, right?

But wait, there’s more, you can also send students out on errands to help reduce threat level now!

Here are the complete list of changes and additions in the latest update:

Features

  • New features: Errands and Booster shop
  • Revamped UIs: Student info, Course list, Cycle report, Exploration HUD, Main HUD, Battle UI, and more

Contents

  • New dungeon: Desert
  • New quests
  • New Champions: Nyrina and Connie
  • New monster: Tentopard
  • Re-balanced skills for Champions
  • Re-balanced stats and skills of monsters in all dungeons
  • Added new VFXs and SFXs
  • Added a new cutscene: Velin

Bugfixes

  • Fixed the skill issues in champions and other students
  • Fixed several animations
  • Fixed wrong status effect icons

What’s that you ask? New champions characters? Yep! We’ve invited two new students to join the academy, and you might’ve recognized them already 👀

Watch the trailer for the new champions here: [previewyoutube=eb4Xj-c5V7Y;leftthumb]Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 | New Champions & Dungeon – May Update
[/previewyoutube]

See you on the next update, Principals!

