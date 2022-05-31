You can now detach the watch menu by grabbing the bar along the top
You can now point at a player to open their social menu
Avatar of Peace balance changes
Boomstick Ranger enhance cost reduced to 2 coins
Campaign Prep is now 4 mana with give all creatures in your reserves +0/+1 and draw 2 cards
Cry for Numbers is now a common
Doomed Apothecary is now an uncommon
Dutiful Servant now gives +0/+1 instead
Garngian Cutthroat swapped Last Word and Deathblow
Glorious Overseer is now an elemental
Heraldry of Kradam balance changes
Hyped Bugstrine is now an uncommon
Killer Bee of Urwuste is now an uncommon
Local Gravekeeper is now an uncommon
Monstrous Recruiter is now a 2/3 with Deathblow: Summon a Goblin Rookie
Overwhelming Magi is now a 6/6 rare
Pickpocket of Tomeral is now a 2 cost 1/1
Poison Bomb is no longer affected by Mastery
Power in Equality balance changes
Rallying Call is now a rare
Something Wicked Approaches is now a common
Spellbook Forgery balance changes
Torch Carrier enhance cost reduced to 3 coins
Trap Engineer is now a 2/7
Updated the wording of various cards for their abilities to be more clear
Fixed tavern name overlapping the looking for battle icon
Cards & Tankards update for 31 May 2022
Version 0.17 release notes
