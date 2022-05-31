Version 0.17 release notes

You can now detach the watch menu by grabbing the bar along the top

You can now point at a player to open their social menu

Avatar of Peace balance changes

Boomstick Ranger enhance cost reduced to 2 coins

Campaign Prep is now 4 mana with give all creatures in your reserves +0/+1 and draw 2 cards

Cry for Numbers is now a common

Doomed Apothecary is now an uncommon

Dutiful Servant now gives +0/+1 instead

Garngian Cutthroat swapped Last Word and Deathblow

Glorious Overseer is now an elemental

Heraldry of Kradam balance changes

Hyped Bugstrine is now an uncommon

Killer Bee of Urwuste is now an uncommon

Local Gravekeeper is now an uncommon

Monstrous Recruiter is now a 2/3 with Deathblow: Summon a Goblin Rookie

Overwhelming Magi is now a 6/6 rare

Pickpocket of Tomeral is now a 2 cost 1/1

Poison Bomb is no longer affected by Mastery

Power in Equality balance changes

Rallying Call is now a rare

Something Wicked Approaches is now a common

Spellbook Forgery balance changes

Torch Carrier enhance cost reduced to 3 coins

Trap Engineer is now a 2/7

Updated the wording of various cards for their abilities to be more clear

Fixed tavern name overlapping the looking for battle icon