Update notes for v0.77

Selected level can now be instantly played in Play menu's Level selector by using the "Instant Play" button (right-click to change settings)
Likewise, there is a "Test Drive" button in Play menu's Vehicle selector
Added a debug key to see checkpoints while racing or watching a recording (Ctrl+F5 by default)
Level and vehicle management improved
- You can now mark levels and vehicles as "Liked", "Keeper" or "Hidden", and there are also 4 custom lists/tags that can be renamed
- Level lists can be changed both in the level selector and in the event results screen
- When you like (adding it to the Liked list) a published item, it will be upvoted and added as a favorite on Steam Workshop
- When you hide (adding it to the Hidden list) a published item you have subscribed, it will be unsubscribed (and removed when the game is restarted)
- Level properties now include "Deprecates" field that can be used to tell that the level makes another level obsolete
- If there are two finalized levels or vehicles by the same maker with the only difference being the version in the end (like " v1.1"), the older one is considered deprecated
- The vehicle and level selectors have more filter options, there can be one or more "must be" and "must not be" tags/lists
- Non-finalized, hidden and deprecated levels are now filtered out of the available levels list (unless filters are changed)
- Hidden and deprecated vehicles are now filtered out of the available vehicles list (unless filters are changed)
- Vehicles and levels can now also be sorted by maker in the selectors
- Both the level and vehicle selectors can now export all items in the selectable list as an "<name>.exported.zip" file that can be put to a dedicated server's config directory
- When a dedicated server refreshes its files at the start of a session, it will take the exported levels or vehicles from *.exported.zip in use if found (replacing old ones)
Added more questions when confirming checkpoints are ok in the level editor
Fixed disabling "Spawn Test Override Settings" in the checkpoint tool not working - it is again possible to test checkpoints with non-override settings
Fixed occasional "Leaderboard not found" issues with global leaderboards
Road and sequence marker positions are now clamped to a smaller range to hide some road library issues better
Added commands /pause and /resume, they are shorter versions of "/timerOn true" and "/timerOn false"
Removed a warning about Scripts folder not found when hosting a game
Fixed client log writing session stats for the previous event after an event
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 1 June 2022
Update notes for v0.77
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update