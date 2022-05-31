Terminus - V0.9.5 Beta Hotfix

I uploaded a hotfix for the V0.9.5 beta. I fixed newly found bugs and localization errors and improved the UI.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where clicking quickly would allow you to go to other places while walking.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a visual bug where fences sometimes looked awkward.
- UI: You can now also move items by drag and drop. (Use/throw away items, add fuel, etc.)
- UI: Changed the recipe order so that the crafting recipes for makeshift items such as makeshift lighter are above.
- UI: When a weapon is unavailable, the message shows why you cannot use it instead of being unable to select it.
- UI: Improved the layout of the attack window so that you can see the character’s AP.
- Loc: Added missing translations (Russian, Spanish) and fixed typos/grammar errors (English). (Osbaldo Alarcón Pérez helped with the Spanish translation again. Thank you!)
The virtual game show that went on until last Sunday went well. I would like to thank 훈화말씀, prio, 모랑모랑, dflwDg, KHS, DitoV6393680, ewewwe78, METoT, DitoJ1276191, DitoK9516942, timcook, LtoThB, Jaee, lIlIlIlIlIlI, 잠좀자자 for visiting the Terminus booth. Thank you to everyone who visited.
I am working with the Indie Craft exhibition, so it takes time to complete the beta version test. Please understand. :) I'll finish it up as quickly as possible and upload it to the default branch soon.
Thank you!
- In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch