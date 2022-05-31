 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 31 May 2022

Terminus - V0.9.5 Beta Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I uploaded a hotfix for the V0.9.5 beta. I fixed newly found bugs and localization errors and improved the UI.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where clicking quickly would allow you to go to other places while walking.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a visual bug where fences sometimes looked awkward.
  • UI: You can now also move items by drag and drop. (Use/throw away items, add fuel, etc.)
  • UI: Changed the recipe order so that the crafting recipes for makeshift items such as makeshift lighter are above.
  • UI: When a weapon is unavailable, the message shows why you cannot use it instead of being unable to select it.
  • UI: Improved the layout of the attack window so that you can see the character’s AP.
  • Loc: Added missing translations (Russian, Spanish) and fixed typos/grammar errors (English). (Osbaldo Alarcón Pérez helped with the Spanish translation again. Thank you!)

The virtual game show that went on until last Sunday went well. I would like to thank 훈화말씀, prio, 모랑모랑, dflwDg, KHS, DitoV6393680, ewewwe78, METoT, DitoJ1276191, DitoK9516942, timcook, LtoThB, Jaee, lIlIlIlIlIlI, 잠좀자자 for visiting the Terminus booth. Thank you to everyone who visited.

I am working with the Indie Craft exhibition, so it takes time to complete the beta version test. Please understand. :) I'll finish it up as quickly as possible and upload it to the default branch soon.

Thank you!

  • In-geon

