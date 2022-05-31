Terminus - V0.9.5 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I uploaded a hotfix for the V0.9.5 beta. I fixed newly found bugs and localization errors and improved the UI.

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where clicking quickly would allow you to go to other places while walking.

UI: You can now also move items by drag and drop. (Use/throw away items, add fuel, etc.)

UI: Changed the recipe order so that the crafting recipes for makeshift items such as makeshift lighter are above.

UI: When a weapon is unavailable, the message shows why you cannot use it instead of being unable to select it.

Improved the layout of the attack window so that you can see the character's AP.

Loc: Added missing translations (Russian, Spanish) and fixed typos/grammar errors (English). (Osbaldo Alarcón Pérez helped with the Spanish translation again. Thank you!)

The virtual game show that went on until last Sunday went well. I would like to thank 훈화말씀, prio, 모랑모랑, dflwDg, KHS, DitoV6393680, ewewwe78, METoT, DitoJ1276191, DitoK9516942, timcook, LtoThB, Jaee, lIlIlIlIlIlI, 잠좀자자 for visiting the Terminus booth. Thank you to everyone who visited.

I am working with the Indie Craft exhibition, so it takes time to complete the beta version test. Please understand. :) I'll finish it up as quickly as possible and upload it to the default branch soon.

Thank you!