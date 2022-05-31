 Skip to content

DRAINUS update for 31 May 2022

Update Ver 1.0.2.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your continuous support for DRAINUS.
Please find the full list of changes below:

Fixes/Changes:
Arcade Mode

  • Addition of 3 new modes (Normal, Hard, Extended Modes)
  • Added time display for enemies with score time limits
  • Users can now pause game by holding down the pause button even after using the "Pause/Toggle Equipment" function in-game
    Users can now also choose to end the game in that state

All Modes

  • Perfect Guard no longer reduces while Reflector is activated
  • Shortened the time it takes to bring up the "Pause/Toggle Equipment" screen

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where swapping the upper and lower weapons causes both weapons to become the same weapon
  • Fixed issue where upper and lower weapons cannot be swapped around in between stages (during warp zone)
  • Fixed issue where swapping equipment to Ultra Beam immediately after using Hurricane Bomb causes both attacks to activate

We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!

