Update Ver 1.0.2.8

Thank you all for your continuous support for DRAINUS.
Please find the full list of changes below:
Fixes/Changes:
Arcade Mode
- Addition of 3 new modes (Normal, Hard, Extended Modes)
- Added time display for enemies with score time limits
- Users can now pause game by holding down the pause button even after using the "Pause/Toggle Equipment" function in-game
Users can now also choose to end the game in that state
All Modes
- Perfect Guard no longer reduces while Reflector is activated
- Shortened the time it takes to bring up the "Pause/Toggle Equipment" screen
Fixes
- Fixed issue where swapping the upper and lower weapons causes both weapons to become the same weapon
- Fixed issue where upper and lower weapons cannot be swapped around in between stages (during warp zone)
- Fixed issue where swapping equipment to Ultra Beam immediately after using Hurricane Bomb causes both attacks to activate
We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!
