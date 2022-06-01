Dino Island Hot Fix #2

This Build:

Switched game to 64 bit architecture (Will improve performance, but most importantly give you more head room on memory, which will reduce crashes on start up / during the game)

Added additional catch around the "SHARPDX" start up crash.

Yesterdays Build notes (in case you missed them)

Fixed a crash when starting a new day, after a protest happened on the previous day.

Fixed crash in Park Staff if you clicked on the magnifying button when you have buildings for that employee type but 0 employees.

Fixed plastic not appearing in warehouse display

Fixed some Spanish spelling mistakes

Fixed new Dino DLC trees not reducing carbon

Fixed Dino DLC trees/rocks/plants not providing Decoration Rating

Removed ability to place Ice Castle in a pen in Dino DLC which causes a crash

Added missing Lycopod Tree in research grid in Dino DLC

Fixed conflicting farm industry worker / factory worker skin display - they should render as 2 separate displays for Dino skins in Dino DLC and sandbox

Fixed inaccurate employee count on collection screens in Dino DLC

Fixed unobtainable employees from rendering in the collection employee screen in Dino DLC

Improved Variant sorting for animal selection e.g. in Release Hub. Also made this the default sort type.

Fixed some of the Animal Rating display numbers for Dino Island

Added some safety code for one of the animal encounter crashes

Added Letter M to onscreen keyboard

Fix Highlight render issue (Stacking made the pen white) in heat map view for zoo keepers.

Added new system to guarantee a better distribution of boy / girl births in pens and breeding buildings (a maximum of 2 consecutive births of the same sex).

Fixed wrong translation of Bear in Thai

Fixed settings mouseover box on top right going off the side of the screen with the new larger fonts.

Fixed English text for Add Animals notification

Changed top bar text to no longer flash with the big fonts

Fixed some dinosaur digs completing earlier than it should (and a potential progression blocker with 0% on dinosaur dig progress)

Fixed new applicant bottom left notification text sometimes overruns

Edited text after completing a dig from "trade" to "dig"

When selecting an animal in the build bar, the animal info window now shows the correct selected animal

Fixed buff reward popup not appearing after completing certain quests

New Feature -

After reading a couple of reviews about the mouse not being responsive enough we added setting (Advanced settings) for players to disable in-game mouse and use the system mouse instead. This will increase responsiveness of the mouse by one frame, making it match the system mouse