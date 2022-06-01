Dino Island Hot Fix #2

This Build:
Switched game to 64 bit architecture (Will improve performance, but most importantly give you more head room on memory, which will reduce crashes on start up / during the game)
Added additional catch around the "SHARPDX" start up crash.
Yesterdays Build notes (in case you missed them)
Fixed a crash when starting a new day, after a protest happened on the previous day.
Fixed crash in Park Staff if you clicked on the magnifying button when you have buildings for that employee type but 0 employees.
Fixed plastic not appearing in warehouse display
Fixed some Spanish spelling mistakes
Fixed new Dino DLC trees not reducing carbon
Fixed Dino DLC trees/rocks/plants not providing Decoration Rating
Removed ability to place Ice Castle in a pen in Dino DLC which causes a crash
Added missing Lycopod Tree in research grid in Dino DLC
Fixed conflicting farm industry worker / factory worker skin display - they should render as 2 separate displays for Dino skins in Dino DLC and sandbox
Fixed inaccurate employee count on collection screens in Dino DLC
Fixed unobtainable employees from rendering in the collection employee screen in Dino DLC
Improved Variant sorting for animal selection e.g. in Release Hub. Also made this the default sort type.
Fixed some of the Animal Rating display numbers for Dino Island
Added some safety code for one of the animal encounter crashes
Added Letter M to onscreen keyboard
Fix Highlight render issue (Stacking made the pen white) in heat map view for zoo keepers.
Added new system to guarantee a better distribution of boy / girl births in pens and breeding buildings (a maximum of 2 consecutive births of the same sex).
Fixed wrong translation of Bear in Thai
Fixed settings mouseover box on top right going off the side of the screen with the new larger fonts.
Fixed English text for Add Animals notification
Changed top bar text to no longer flash with the big fonts
Fixed some dinosaur digs completing earlier than it should (and a potential progression blocker with 0% on dinosaur dig progress)
Fixed new applicant bottom left notification text sometimes overruns
Edited text after completing a dig from "trade" to "dig"
When selecting an animal in the build bar, the animal info window now shows the correct selected animal
Fixed buff reward popup not appearing after completing certain quests
New Feature -
After reading a couple of reviews about the mouse not being responsive enough we added setting (Advanced settings) for players to disable in-game mouse and use the system mouse instead. This will increase responsiveness of the mouse by one frame, making it match the system mouse
