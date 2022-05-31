Patch Notes V2.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8841039 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 07:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Game:

Fixed some errors in German texts.

Added a missing quest reward for the quest "Stone Box for George".

For the quest "Repair of the teleporter platform" by Wood you now get a reminder if you can't pay Josef immediately.

In the tutorial it was possible to go into the caves without finishing some other tutorial quests first. Now the game waits for these quests to be finished as well.

NPC Wood now tries not to stand in the water anymore.

Start map:

On Llama Island, a few trees have been removed to make it easier to see the llama

The path under the crate on the left side of the farm has been removed (this field must not be changed for story relevant reasons). This way it looks more consistent when the player moves another type of path there.