Update, Version 20220531

New playable male character variation. (Construction Site Foreman)
New enemy type in the Workers' Dormitory: Crazed Foreman. (They are currently using the Senior Crazed Worker's drop list. Their own drop list is working in progress.)
They have their own dialogs.
When a character uses Double Attack or Tripple Attack, the skill names shall now display. (Previously, they just transferred into multiple normal attacks without displaying the skill names)
Added a generic function to pause the battle sequence for a few frames.
新的可用男性角色造型。（建筑工地的工头）
在未完之建筑的工人宿舍中出现新的种类的敌人：发狂的工头。（目前使用高级发狂的工人的掉落清单。之后会加入他们自己的掉落清单。）
他们有自己的对白内容。
当一个角色使用两段攻击或三段攻击的时候，现在技能名字会正常显示。（此前，这些技能直接被转化为了多段的普通攻击而没有名称的显示。）
加入了一个通用的函数可以暂停战斗几帧。
