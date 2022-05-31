Update, Version 20220531



English

New playable male character variation. (Construction Site Foreman)

New enemy type in the Workers' Dormitory: Crazed Foreman. (They are currently using the Senior Crazed Worker's drop list. Their own drop list is working in progress.)

They have their own dialogs.

When a character uses Double Attack or Tripple Attack, the skill names shall now display. (Previously, they just transferred into multiple normal attacks without displaying the skill names)

Added a generic function to pause the battle sequence for a few frames.

简体中文

新的可用男性角色造型。（建筑工地的工头）

在未完之建筑的工人宿舍中出现新的种类的敌人：发狂的工头。（目前使用高级发狂的工人的掉落清单。之后会加入他们自己的掉落清单。）

他们有自己的对白内容。

当一个角色使用两段攻击或三段攻击的时候，现在技能名字会正常显示。（此前，这些技能直接被转化为了多段的普通攻击而没有名称的显示。）

加入了一个通用的函数可以暂停战斗几帧。