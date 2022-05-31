Retirement Simulator V0.6.13 Updates

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio. We have just released a new update (V0.6.13) and made some further optimization of the game.

Major update

We have added a dynamic plot performance function in this version (it is still in the beta stage). In the plot and various events, according to the different favorability of the protagonist and each character, under certain conditions, different plot differences will appear due to the changes in the actions of the characters. In addition, favorability will also affect the trigger mechanism of some events.

The plots and events that this function has been applied to so far are as follows:

(Note: The default favorability of "Friendship Boat" is 0 favorability.)

Due to the large amount of plot content and complex function development, this function is currently only used partially in the game. We will continue to develop more plot change functions in the future.

Bug fixes

Fixed the problem that the protagonist could not sleep normally after a small probability of being sick. Fixed an issue where the "red exclamation mark" prompt appeared on the schedule button with a small probability after the novice tutorial ended, but the activity option did not display the NEW sign.

Game optimization

At the end of the game, when the goddess evaluates the protagonist, the display and evaluation of the protagonist's community construction are added. Added a new evaluation level at the end of the game "too beautiful". This evaluation can only be obtained when at least 2 wish routes have been completed within a week, and all attributes have reached S. The "recharge" spoof button that appears after the card battle fails is adjusted to appear only once in the game to avoid annoying everyone. Added the sound effects of the game in community building. Including some button sound effects and operation sound effects, as well as the sound effects for the completion of the facility construction, etc. In the painting and calligraphy competition, if the protagonist and other contestants have the same score, the protagonist will definitely win. Yes, it is so unreasonable. Added the attribute value income of the following activities: table tennis, Tai Chi, playing mahjong, origami, computer games, etc. Increased the trigger probability of the disease "ankle sprain". Reduced the cost of money required for exams in older universities. Adjusted the health and mentality values ​​added by medicines. The item "fine grain" can now increase the health value. The health value recovered by the activity "Bath Bath" has been increased.

Thanks again for your support and we will see you in the next update.