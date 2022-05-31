Update 5/22

Hi,

We're making the transition from an open sandbox to a more traditional Tycoon-style game while keeping the intricacies. That goal has been achieved by some significant revisions in this edition.

There is now a time restriction on the Factory. Additionally, you must complete the tea processing within that time frame. Unprocessed tea must be disposed of before the following day begins. There will be a campaign mode and this feature will be utilized for that.

Full Changelist:

Finite factory time

Leaves have to be processed on the same day

The tutorial is adjusted to teach this new feature.

Font change (Let us know if this is more legible)

Enzyme feedback on Leaf Inspector

The process chart is expanded with more real and usable data for beginners.

Tips in places to assist beginners.

The moisture content of saleable tea is increased to 20% from 10%

Bugfixes: