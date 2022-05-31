 Skip to content

Tea Garden Simulator update for 31 May 2022

Update 5/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

We're making the transition from an open sandbox to a more traditional Tycoon-style game while keeping the intricacies. That goal has been achieved by some significant revisions in this edition.

There is now a time restriction on the Factory. Additionally, you must complete the tea processing within that time frame. Unprocessed tea must be disposed of before the following day begins. There will be a campaign mode and this feature will be utilized for that.

Full Changelist:

  • Finite factory time
  • Leaves have to be processed on the same day
  • The tutorial is adjusted to teach this new feature.
  • Font change (Let us know if this is more legible)
  • Enzyme feedback on Leaf Inspector
  • The process chart is expanded with more real and usable data for beginners.
  • Tips in places to assist beginners.
  • The moisture content of saleable tea is increased to 20% from 10%

Bugfixes:

  • Factory reset bug
  • Factory machine dragging bug
  • Scroll window sprite mask bug
  • Selling panel bug
  • Bug in machine settings
  • Various other bugfixes
