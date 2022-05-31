Update 5/22

Hi,
We're making the transition from an open sandbox to a more traditional Tycoon-style game while keeping the intricacies. That goal has been achieved by some significant revisions in this edition.
There is now a time restriction on the Factory. Additionally, you must complete the tea processing within that time frame. Unprocessed tea must be disposed of before the following day begins. There will be a campaign mode and this feature will be utilized for that.
Full Changelist:
- Finite factory time
- Leaves have to be processed on the same day
- The tutorial is adjusted to teach this new feature.
- Font change (Let us know if this is more legible)
- Enzyme feedback on Leaf Inspector
- The process chart is expanded with more real and usable data for beginners.
- Tips in places to assist beginners.
- The moisture content of saleable tea is increased to 20% from 10%
Bugfixes:
- Factory reset bug
- Factory machine dragging bug
- Scroll window sprite mask bug
- Selling panel bug
- Bug in machine settings
- Various other bugfixes
Changed files in this update