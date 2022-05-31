Patch Note : 31 May, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8840709 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 06:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

Are you having a good time with FOONDA?

In this update, we've updated the features you've been asking for the most.

We prepared hard to apply it quickly but safely.

Improvements

Fixed an issue where if you were ranked 50th, it would not be highlighted in the ranking list.

Change pop-up text when entering inappropriate puzzle code

Fixed an issue where the start time of the next season was not visible depending on the screen resolution

Resolved the problem of abnormal output of own records in View Record

If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.

Then, see you in FOONDA~!