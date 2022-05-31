 Skip to content

FOONDA update for 31 May 2022

Patch Note : 31 May, 2022

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team. 
Are you having a good time with FOONDA?

In this update, we've updated the features you've been asking for the most.
We prepared hard to apply it quickly but safely.

Improvements
  • Fixed an issue where if you were ranked 50th, it would not be highlighted in the ranking list.
  • Change pop-up text when entering inappropriate puzzle code
  • Fixed an issue where the start time of the next season was not visible depending on the screen resolution
  • Resolved the problem of abnormal output of own records in View Record

If you visit FOONDA DISCORD SERVER, you can make suggestions about the game / share puzzles with other users / report bugs.

Then, see you in FOONDA~!

