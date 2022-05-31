Lazy Galaxy 2 Patch 2.0.4 is now live!

Thank you for your updates and feedback! The latest patch adjusts balancing and some bugreports.
- Research Lab now costs only 250 metal to build (upgrade costs are unaffected)
- Philosopher's Asteroid now gives 5 free upgrades instead of 1
- Upgrades that give production per food cooked no longer have a cap
- Chunk quirks no longer count towards the achievement that requires 15 active synergies
- Strange Asteroids are considerably less likely to disappear when you pan the camera or change the zoom level
- Fixed planet names lingering on the map after a conquest
- Every 2 Cataclysms, you will gain an extra lunchbox from conquests whenever you'd get one
- The chance of getting lunchboxes from conquests in the same planet now decreases slower
- The file select menu now shows more information (Ascension and Cataclysm count) and is sorted to show most recently played campaigns at the top
- Fixed a crash at the 10th Cataclysm
- Fixed no longer being able to deselect buildings by clicking the ground
- Disabled splash screen that seemed to be causing the freeze on Linux
Thank you again and let us know if you encounter any other issues!
Best wishes,
Vladimir and Lazy Galaxy 2 team
