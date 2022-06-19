Lore Update, Achievements, and Points Shop!

Here's the first large-scale update to Iron Lung, bringing it to version 2.X. I say "first" but truthfully this will likely be the only major content update for the game, other than potential (potential, not promised!) future quality of life updates such as controller support, subtitles, etc.

WARNING: OLD SAVES WILL NOT WORK (SEE BELOW)

MORE LORE

So what does this update bring? Well, first and foremost STORY STUFF. In the form of the C.O.I Informational Terminal, now located in the back of the sub.

Here you can query various informational documents and learn a little more about the world of Iron Lung. Not a lot mind you. This is not a giant lore bible dump. It's just a way of fleshing things out a bit more than not at all, and maybe giving you some clues about who you are, why you're down there, who sent you, etc. Go ahead and type in whatever you want to learn about, and see if it finds anything!

There's also something new to find out in the depths of the blood ocean...

POINTS SHOP AND TRADING CARDS

I'm also excited to bring you both Steam trading cards (which I know you will just sell for wallet funds to buy hentai match 3 games instead of actually crafting into badges, but that's ok) and points shop items, including this awesome animated profile background by Dusk comic artist Jacob:



animation not shown here

ACHIEVEMENTS

And if you feel like playing through the whole game again, there are now 7 Steam achievements for you to unlock. Most of these are pretty simple and just for fun, but there are two secret ones for those that really want to delve into the game and find/try things. Or, you know... read someone else's guide lol.

A NOTE ABOUT SAVES

For stupid but unavoidable reasons, saves from a previous version of Iron Lung will not work after this update. For most of you this isn't going to be an issue, but if you happen to have like... saved your game last night and want to continue today or something like that, I've provided a new branch you can use to finish your game. Simply opt into the "save_compatibility" beta branch.

WHAT'S NEXT?

I don't plan on adding any more lore or major content to Iron Lung after this, but for those who have been asking... yes, I do plan on revisiting the world in the future. I don't know whether that will be a direct followup or a completely different game set in the same universe. I have ideas for both! Only time will tell...

Thanks again for all the support, and stay safe out there in the Blood Ocean...