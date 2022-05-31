-The vortex has been graphically improved and is faster
-You can skip the vortex animation with the "escape" key on the keyboard
-An additional performance optimization has been done on the bullet collisons
-A round marker has been added to the weapons and accessories in the armory for better vision and interaction
-Weapons and enemies rebalancing has been improved
-The general performance of the game has been improved
-System recommendations have been updated on the Steam store page
CARNAGE OFFERING update for 31 May 2022
Update 8 of "CARNAGE OFFERING"
