Update 8 of "CARNAGE OFFERING"

-The vortex has been graphically improved and is faster

-You can skip the vortex animation with the "escape" key on the keyboard

-An additional performance optimization has been done on the bullet collisons

-A round marker has been added to the weapons and accessories in the armory for better vision and interaction

-Weapons and enemies rebalancing has been improved

-The general performance of the game has been improved

-System recommendations have been updated on the Steam store page