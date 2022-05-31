 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 31 May 2022

Update 8 of "CARNAGE OFFERING"

Share · View all patches · Build 8840411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The vortex has been graphically improved and is faster
-You can skip the vortex animation with the "escape" key on the keyboard
-An additional performance optimization has been done on the bullet collisons
-A round marker has been added to the weapons and accessories in the armory for better vision and interaction
-Weapons and enemies rebalancing has been improved
-The general performance of the game has been improved
-System recommendations have been updated on the Steam store page

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link