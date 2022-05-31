'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll - May Ends and June Starts

Share · View all patches · Build 8840347 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 08:19:17 UTC by Wendy

'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll of May is going to end soon.

If there are missions and rewards that you haven't received yet, please accomplish the missions and claim the rewards before it ends.

[Schedules for 'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll]

■ May's 'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll end time :

ASIA : Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, (UTC+8) 11:55 pm

INDIA : Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, (UTC+6) 9:55 pm

MENA : Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, (UTC+3) 6:55 pm

EU : Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, (UTC+2) 5:55 pm

SA : Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, (UTC-3) 12:55 pm

NA : Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, (UTC-4) 11:55 am

※ Additional buff will end at the same time.

■ June's 'Sarmati' & 'Master : The Gathering' Mission Scroll start time :

ASIA : Wednesday, Jun. 01, 2022, (UTC+8) 12:30 am

INDIA : Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, (UTC+6) 10:30 pm

MENA : Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, (UTC+3) 7:30 pm

EU : Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, (UTC+2) 6:30 pm

SA : Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, (UTC-3) 1:30 pm

NA : Tuesday, May. 31, 2022, (UTC-4) 12:30 pm

