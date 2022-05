Share · View all patches · Build 8840167 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 04:59:07 UTC by Wendy

This patch has come later than I expected and sadly its going to be a little longer for the other 2 songs but this patch includes Digital Baptism from Falconite!

New song:

Digital Baptism

Check out the song here and please check out and subscribe to Falconite!



Spotify:

Spotify link