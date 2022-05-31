Just wanted to say a quick thanks for the continued support and feedback we've been receiving on the game. Without your bug reports and improvement suggestions, the game simply wouldn't improve at the rate it is.

To the small speedrunning community that has formed, you are seen, and are awesome! We have no idea how you've found the things you have, and genuinely hope you continue to enjoy experimenting with the game in the future! Some things you have discovered have been patched, which would not be possible without you. New levels are in the works, which we hope you'll enjoy playing with (and finding new tech) when released.

To anyone that would like to try their hand at completing a speedrun, a page has been setup for you to post your times to on speedrun.com by Bintendo and Slysonic. You can find it here - https://www.speedrun.com/kronos

There's also a discord regarding speedrunning the game if you're interested (ran by the same people) - https://discord.gg/ZMNFCF3TUZ

Thank you!