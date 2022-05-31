Physics Simulation Accuracy Improvements + Expanded Demo!

This update changes the physics timestep to be more accurate.

Physics Accuracy

Until now, the game was using Unity's default 50 physics updates per second. The game records completion times in 1/100th of a second increments. This meant that if you were trying for highly precise times (like if you were competing on the leaderboard), your recorded time was potentially inaccurate by up to 0.02 seconds. This update runs the physics loop 4x as often, meaning there is now accuracy of 5/1000ths of a second. This should not significantly impact game feel or physics, but if anything, the game will be a little bit more responsive.

I haven't noticed any issues with performance, but in testing I did see some issues with camera stutter at low frame rates. I think I've fixed those issues, but let me know if you have any problems!

Expanded Demo

I've expanded the demo to include 35 levels, in the same order they appear in the full game. If you know anyone who is interested in the game, but unsure if they want to buy it, tell them to check out the demo!

Note: The demo leaderboards are separate from the full game leaderboards because they have different app ids.

Other Fixes