Update notes - May 29 2022

16, imagine being that age... This is the 16th update.
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction; Add Virtual Reality support, it destabilizes the game. Rest assured, it's fixed now.
To launch VR: Steam > The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled > Play > Play VR.
OR
Use -launchXR in launch options
Added:
- Added game launch argument; -launchXR
- Added dynamic camera angle; Camera will auto-level based on vehicle incline
Changed:
-
Fixed VR mode automatically starting
-
Fixed vehicle losing control while drifting
-
Fixed most vehicles losing traction when turning
-
Fixed Camaro first person camera position
