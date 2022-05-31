 Skip to content

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 31 May 2022

Update notes - May 29 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8839555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

16, imagine being that age... This is the 16th update.

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction; Add Virtual Reality support, it destabilizes the game. Rest assured, it's fixed now.

To launch VR: Steam > The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled > Play > Play VR.
OR
Use -launchXR in launch options

Added:

  • Added game launch argument; -launchXR
  • Added dynamic camera angle; Camera will auto-level based on vehicle incline

Changed:

  • Fixed VR mode automatically starting

  • Fixed vehicle losing control while drifting

  • Fixed most vehicles losing traction when turning

  • Fixed Camaro first person camera position

