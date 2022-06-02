 Skip to content

DEAD CIDE CLUB Playtest update for 2 June 2022

Dev Interview #1_FTW

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since the conclusion of the first CBT in late April, the DEAD CIDE CLUB developers have worked around the clock to gather your feedback and create a better game.

Modifying the overall weapon balance, improving the sense of manipulation, and revamping the UI are just some of the small steps taken since the last CBT. From the beta test, we were able to hear the valuable opinions of many users and turn DEAD CIDE CLUB into a game with more colorful charm!

Check out the game’s director, Kim Sung-wook's interview, where he expresses his gratitude for the users. We’ll also continue to give shares and give updates on DEAD CIDE CLUB through our developer notes.

■ Free Test Weekend!

6/3 2PM ~ 6/6 6PM (KST)
6/2 10PM ~ 6/6 2AM (PDT)

▶If you reach level 15 during the test weekend, you can acquire the cute beagle as a reward.
▶The beagle will not reset and still be in your account during the official launch.

