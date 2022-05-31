Patch Notes for Build 35

Hey Everyone,

Build 35 just went live. It's centerpiece is a big revision of the skiing system. Pushing off should now feel much more persistent and natural. Making pronounced, long pushing motions will now produce the best results, while "waggling" the sticks to quickly accelerate should not work anymore.

Also, the game will calibrate the ski stick length during startup. Of course you can still adjust the stick length in the ingame tablet menu (press X or A button). If pushing off seems too weak, try increasing the length, if it's overly strong (for example when playing seated) try to make the sticks a bit shorter.

Another nice new feature is that you can now delete save games in the save game selection menu.

Also, there are lots of added animations, sounds and narration improvements.

Have fun playing and please let us know if you encounter any kinds of problems! As always, avid bug hunters will be rewarded with free SteamVR games. Details can be found on our Discord server: Discord server: https://discord.gg/FR6UUZTy3z

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team