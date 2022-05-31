v0.18 Patch Notes - Monk Update

Greetings heroes of the realm! As we announced in our latest dev diary, we have been hard at work with the next content update for Stolen Realm. You know already its main new feature – a new character class, the Monk: a powerful martial artist specialized in controlling the battlefield positionally, with strong hand-to-hand combat, high mobility and skills that allow them to pull and push enemies around.

But that’s not all in v0.18! To begin with, you’ll find some brand new enemies in your adventures: the Hand Clan and the Blackguards. These two factions make use of the new mechanics brought to the game by the Monk (it wouldn’t be fair if only players could kick people around the battlefield, wouldn’t it?) The Hand Clan are a warrior clan that lives in the water mountain; inspired by Eastern cultures, they are powerful hand-to-hand combatants, just like the Monks. On the other hand, as their name hints, Blackguards are bandits who roam deserts and forests at night. There are also some new bosses (keen-eyed readers spotted a ronin in the dev diary…) but we don’t want to spoil all the surprises – just keep your eyes peeled out there!

There’s also a bunch of quality-of-life UI updates, and lots of tweaking and fine-tuning for balancing purposes. You can find all the details in the patch notes below. Remember that we’re happy to receive your feedback both here in the Steam forums and on our Discord server – your input is invaluable for us!

Good luck in your next adventures, heroes!

NEW FEATURES

New Skill Tree: Monk

New Warrior Skill: Charge

New Warrior Skill: Bash

Extended Skill Bar

Added Monk character preset

Skill Tree and Inventory menus are now able to be opened in battle

Added new party events

New enemy groups: The Hand Clan, Blackguard each with new bosses.

New enemies: Zombies, Minotaurs, and more. Oh my!

More visually clear 'Ended Turn' indicator on character portraits

Updated 'Giant' class enemy animations

Added more bow class weapons

Added fist weapon class

Added other various items

You can now Exit Game from the pause menu

GENERAL CHANGES

Might now also adds to Armor and Magic Armor

Might now increases Summon Damage

Dexterity now grants +1 Movement Point for every 20 points in Dexterity (Max 5)

Intelligence now grants +1 Skill Range for every 20 points in Intelligence (Max 5)

Intelligence now increases Summon Health

Reflex now increases Opportunity and Counter Attack damage

Reflex now increases Counter Attack chance on dodging an attack

Reflex now grants +1 Max Counter Attacks Per Turn for every 20 points in Reflex (Max 5)

Moved Crit Chance and Dodge Chance to a rating system where it can be useful early game but you need more per level to remain effective

All player characters wielding melee weapons now can perform Opportunity Attacks

Removed the movement bonus to melee weapons

Party Events are generally more positive

Decreased the after battle regen from 20% to 5% and increased the frequency of rest nodes

Gold Statue of the First Mountain King and Cursed Chest events now require you to complete a battle to get the loot (finally have to earn it guys...)

Consumables that add to movement points now immediately give you movement points rather than increasing the per turn movement you receive

Tweaked the node map to make treasure and commodity nodes more hidden

Target now receives 'Ritual Sickness' after having Dark Ritual cast on them restricting them from having it cast on them again for 2 turns after it expires

Changed targeting system for certain skills (Twister, Fissure, Ice Lance, Piercing Shot, Breath of Winter, and Energy Cannon)

Items that proc skills now have the skills based on the item level rather than the wielder's level

Battle log is now cleared on battle start rather than battle end

SKILL CHANGES

Hide in Shadows: CD increased by 1. Changed to free action.

Guardian II: physical resistance reduced from 10% to 8%.

Storm Weathered II: Elemental resistance reduced from 10% to 8%.

Death Dealer I: Critical Hit Damage lowered from 20% to 16%.

Death Dealer II: Critical Hit Damage lowered from 30% to 24%.

Ambush I: Isolated Damage lowered from 20% to 16%.

Ambush II: Isolated Damage lowered from 30% to 24%.

Dual-Wield Mastery: Values lowered from 8% critical hit chance, 8% dodge chance, 25% critical hit damage to 5% critical hit chance, 5% dodge chance, 20% critical hit damage

Precision I: Values lowered from 5% critical hit chance, 20% critical hit damage to 4% critical hit chance, 16% critical hit damage

Precision II: Values lowered from 8% critical hit chance, 30% critical hit damage to 6% critical hit chance, 24% critical hit damage

Changed Elemental Enchants to Tier 2 and they now have a 50% chances to proc on all attacks (including non weapon skills)

Changed elemental armors to Tier 1 and each gain 10% resistance to their respective element

En Garde now increases Max Counter Attacks Per Turn by 2

Shield Mastery now increases all stats on the shield by 50%

Quick Draw now applies Exhaustion and cannot be cast while exhausted

Overload is now self cast

Fade now has a 50% chance to grant stealth after an enemy is killed instead of 100%

Marked Prey is now triggered by all attacks instead of just basic attacks. Stacks now capped at 5.

Soft Step now requires 5 hexes of movement to trigger stealth instead of 3

Ascendancy now buffs stats by 40% down from 50%

Changed Quick Hands from 100% to 50% chance to trigger

Added new items notably fist weapons and bows.

Reduced damage dealt by enemy elemental auras

BUG FIXES