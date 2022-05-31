v0.18 Patch Notes - Monk Update

Greetings heroes of the realm! As we announced in our latest dev diary, we have been hard at work with the next content update for Stolen Realm. You know already its main new feature – a new character class, the Monk: a powerful martial artist specialized in controlling the battlefield positionally, with strong hand-to-hand combat, high mobility and skills that allow them to pull and push enemies around.
But that’s not all in v0.18! To begin with, you’ll find some brand new enemies in your adventures: the Hand Clan and the Blackguards. These two factions make use of the new mechanics brought to the game by the Monk (it wouldn’t be fair if only players could kick people around the battlefield, wouldn’t it?) The Hand Clan are a warrior clan that lives in the water mountain; inspired by Eastern cultures, they are powerful hand-to-hand combatants, just like the Monks. On the other hand, as their name hints, Blackguards are bandits who roam deserts and forests at night. There are also some new bosses (keen-eyed readers spotted a ronin in the dev diary…) but we don’t want to spoil all the surprises – just keep your eyes peeled out there!
There’s also a bunch of quality-of-life UI updates, and lots of tweaking and fine-tuning for balancing purposes. You can find all the details in the patch notes below. Remember that we’re happy to receive your feedback both here in the Steam forums and on our Discord server – your input is invaluable for us!
Good luck in your next adventures, heroes!
NEW FEATURES
- New Skill Tree: Monk
- New Warrior Skill: Charge
- New Warrior Skill: Bash
- Extended Skill Bar
- Added Monk character preset
- Skill Tree and Inventory menus are now able to be opened in battle
- Added new party events
- New enemy groups: The Hand Clan, Blackguard each with new bosses.
- New enemies: Zombies, Minotaurs, and more. Oh my!
- More visually clear 'Ended Turn' indicator on character portraits
- Updated 'Giant' class enemy animations
- Added more bow class weapons
- Added fist weapon class
- Added other various items
- You can now Exit Game from the pause menu
GENERAL CHANGES
- Might now also adds to Armor and Magic Armor
- Might now increases Summon Damage
- Dexterity now grants +1 Movement Point for every 20 points in Dexterity (Max 5)
- Intelligence now grants +1 Skill Range for every 20 points in Intelligence (Max 5)
- Intelligence now increases Summon Health
- Reflex now increases Opportunity and Counter Attack damage
- Reflex now increases Counter Attack chance on dodging an attack
- Reflex now grants +1 Max Counter Attacks Per Turn for every 20 points in Reflex (Max 5)
- Moved Crit Chance and Dodge Chance to a rating system where it can be useful early game but you need more per level to remain effective
- All player characters wielding melee weapons now can perform Opportunity Attacks
- Removed the movement bonus to melee weapons
- Party Events are generally more positive
- Decreased the after battle regen from 20% to 5% and increased the frequency of rest nodes
- Gold Statue of the First Mountain King and Cursed Chest events now require you to complete a battle to get the loot (finally have to earn it guys...)
- Consumables that add to movement points now immediately give you movement points rather than increasing the per turn movement you receive
- Tweaked the node map to make treasure and commodity nodes more hidden
- Target now receives 'Ritual Sickness' after having Dark Ritual cast on them restricting them from having it cast on them again for 2 turns after it expires
- Changed targeting system for certain skills (Twister, Fissure, Ice Lance, Piercing Shot, Breath of Winter, and Energy Cannon)
- Items that proc skills now have the skills based on the item level rather than the wielder's level
- Battle log is now cleared on battle start rather than battle end
SKILL CHANGES
- Hide in Shadows: CD increased by 1. Changed to free action.
- Guardian II: physical resistance reduced from 10% to 8%.
- Storm Weathered II: Elemental resistance reduced from 10% to 8%.
- Death Dealer I: Critical Hit Damage lowered from 20% to 16%.
- Death Dealer II: Critical Hit Damage lowered from 30% to 24%.
- Ambush I: Isolated Damage lowered from 20% to 16%.
- Ambush II: Isolated Damage lowered from 30% to 24%.
- Dual-Wield Mastery: Values lowered from 8% critical hit chance, 8% dodge chance, 25% critical hit damage to 5% critical hit chance, 5% dodge chance, 20% critical hit damage
- Precision I: Values lowered from 5% critical hit chance, 20% critical hit damage to 4% critical hit chance, 16% critical hit damage
- Precision II: Values lowered from 8% critical hit chance, 30% critical hit damage to 6% critical hit chance, 24% critical hit damage
- Changed Elemental Enchants to Tier 2 and they now have a 50% chances to proc on all attacks (including non weapon skills)
- Changed elemental armors to Tier 1 and each gain 10% resistance to their respective element
- En Garde now increases Max Counter Attacks Per Turn by 2
- Shield Mastery now increases all stats on the shield by 50%
- Quick Draw now applies Exhaustion and cannot be cast while exhausted
- Overload is now self cast
- Fade now has a 50% chance to grant stealth after an enemy is killed instead of 100%
- Marked Prey is now triggered by all attacks instead of just basic attacks. Stacks now capped at 5.
- Soft Step now requires 5 hexes of movement to trigger stealth instead of 3
- Ascendancy now buffs stats by 40% down from 50%
- Changed Quick Hands from 100% to 50% chance to trigger
- Added new items notably fist weapons and bows.
- Reduced damage dealt by enemy elemental auras
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issue with Energy Cannon hitting slower than expected
- Fixed issue where the character name text for crates and barrels would match the color of the last hovered enemy
- Fixed issue where you could have multiple types of Rage on a character
- Fixed issue where Overwhelming Power and Break the Ice wouldn't get removed upon casting a healing skill
- Fixed issue where Poison Weapon would cause allies you hit to get poisoned
- Fixed issue where Bleeding Band would also cause your allies to bleed
- Fixed issue where Vitality break wouldn't function correctly with a healing weapon equipped
- Fixed issue where Bloodlet would heal you if you had a healing weapon equipped
- Fixed issue where you could walk in and out of Holy Ground and get healed multiple times in the same turn
- Fixed issue with item mods becoming more effective on tiered items if the item already has that attribute natively
- Fixed issue where Enduring Evasion wouldn't get applied correctly
- Fixed issue where some items that grant passive statuses could stack with like statuses (ie. Forgemaster's Links and Fire Shield)
- Fixed issue with Empowered Light not giving the healing received bonus
- Fixed issue where the second target of Soul Link wouldn't use range addition modifiers
- Fixed issue where Cauterize was scaling with Might
- Fixed issue where you could heal with Child of the Abyss from sources other than life steal
- Fixed issue where you could possibly activate ore veins and gathering nodes twice
- Fixed issue where Heat could remove Ghost Armor at the start of your turn
- Fixed incorrect description on Light's Beckon
- Fixed issue where Wild prefix increased summon damage less than the Instinctual prefix despite being higher rarity
- Fixed issue where you couldn't Ping while a dead character is selected
- Fixed issue with Shield of Retribution getting double might bonus
- Fixed various issues with enemies teleporting into disallowed hexes and some LOS blocking issues
- Fixed various typos on skill tooltips
- Fixed issue where Haunt wouldn't have a damage range
- Fixed issue where Gemstone Wand Sprig would heal instead of deal cold damage
- Fixed issue where you could possibly start the cutscene outside of act 1
- Fixed issue where Warrior's Boon and Healing Hand could crit
- Fixed issue where global targeting skill like Mass Freeze would target dead characters
- Fixed issue where Static Field was using dead characters to calculate health ratios
- Fixed some issues causing tooltip damage values to be incorrect
- Fixed issue where Shield and Evasion stacks wouldn't properly be cleared at the end of battle
- Fixed issue where being blind could actually increase the range of self target skills
- Fixed issues with Shield of Retribution not properly dealing damage on expiry
- Fixed issue where casting Bless on a target that already has the status resulted in unexpected behavior
- Fixed issue where legacy items that used to be over level 30 would have stats scaled based on their old level
- Fixed various issues with turn order and counter attacks / opportunity attacks
