Patch Notes - June-2-22

Greetings Commanders,
Based on your feedback, we are introducing the first round of changes to the game.
General game updates:
- Cavalier's ability "Deploy mine" now informs the player of the remaining charges.
- Improved the odd pathfinding of units that were sometimes getting stuck in ramps.
Multiplayer:
- Mountainside has been added to the 1v1 map pool
- Steam region lock has been loosened. You may see more lobbies and find opponents more easily. (This may increase latency.)
- Removed player's resources to be visible while pressing Backspace.
- Improvements to the surrender functionality.
Campaign:
- The "Play Next Mission" button now functions as intended the first time the player goes through the Campaign.
- Fixes of multiple lighting/textures artefacts.
- Fixes of multiple truncations/overlaps in all menus in the localized clients.



