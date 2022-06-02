 Skip to content

Crossfire: Legion update for 2 June 2022

Patch Notes - June-2-22

Patch Notes - June-2-22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,
Based on your feedback, we are introducing the first round of changes to the game.

General game updates:

  • Cavalier's ability "Deploy mine" now informs the player of the remaining charges.
  • Improved the odd pathfinding of units that were sometimes getting stuck in ramps.

Multiplayer:

  • Mountainside has been added to the 1v1 map pool
  • Steam region lock has been loosened. You may see more lobbies and find opponents more easily. (This may increase latency.)
  • Removed player's resources to be visible while pressing Backspace.
  • Improvements to the surrender functionality.

Campaign:

  • The "Play Next Mission" button now functions as intended the first time the player goes through the Campaign.
  • Fixes of multiple lighting/textures artefacts.
  • Fixes of multiple truncations/overlaps in all menus in the localized clients.


Maintain your communication and surveillance networks by joining us here on:

Stay tuned, we're almost there!

  • Your Crossfire: Legion Team

