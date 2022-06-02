Patch Notes - June-2-22

Share · View all patches · Build 8839206 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 10:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Commanders,

Based on your feedback, we are introducing the first round of changes to the game.



General game updates:

Cavalier's ability "Deploy mine" now informs the player of the remaining charges.

Improved the odd pathfinding of units that were sometimes getting stuck in ramps.

Multiplayer:

Mountainside has been added to the 1v1 map pool

Steam region lock has been loosened. You may see more lobbies and find opponents more easily. (This may increase latency.)

Removed player's resources to be visible while pressing Backspace.

Improvements to the surrender functionality.

Campaign:

The "Play Next Mission" button now functions as intended the first time the player goes through the Campaign.

Fixes of multiple lighting/textures artefacts.

Fixes of multiple truncations/overlaps in all menus in the localized clients.



