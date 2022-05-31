Farside Update - 0.67 - Music Events, Autosaving and Bugfixes

Dear Fermi Community,
After releasing our soundtrack we got inspired to write some events about mesmerizing music genres in the future. Let`s have a trip to the dark side of the moon together...
Also no more lost games when you have a power outage! We implemented an autosave feature!
Furthermore we fixed some annoying issues with broken savegames.
Changelog of Version 0.67.A.5 - Farside UPDATE ( contains spoilers )
-
New Feature - Autosave - The game progress is automatically saved. A timer in the exit menu shows when the last autosave happened.
-
New Sol System Event "[spoiler]Born on the Far Side of the Moon[/spoiler]"
-
New Sol System Event "[spoiler]The Lunar Colony[/spoiler]"
-
New Cyber Age Event "[spoiler]The Neon Wave[/spoiler]"
-
New Solar Age Event "[spoiler]Robo Core[/spoiler]"
-
New Lightspeed Age Event "[spoiler]Luminal Trash[/spoiler]"
-
New Singularity Age Event "[spoiler]Neural Metal[/spoiler]"
-
New Spaceship Event "[spoiler]Battle of the Bands[/spoiler]"
-
New Signal Event "[spoiler]The Space Opera[/spoiler]"
-
New Colony Event "[spoiler]No Country for our Kind![/spoiler]"
-
New Population Crisis Event "[spoiler]The Final Concert[/spoiler]"
-
Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during the tutorial
-
Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during epilogue
-
Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during certain final tech options
-
Bugfix - names of stars, spaceships and civilizations are displayed correctly again after loading a savegame
-
Bugfix - colonies on Alpha Centauri are not invisible anymore
See you up in the stars, voyager.
Jörg from Anomaly Games
