The Fermi Paradox update for 31 May 2022

Farside Update - 0.67 - Music Events, Autosaving and Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fermi Community,

After releasing our soundtrack we got inspired to write some events about mesmerizing music genres in the future. Let`s have a trip to the dark side of the moon together...

Also no more lost games when you have a power outage! We implemented an autosave feature!
Furthermore we fixed some annoying issues with broken savegames.

Changelog of Version 0.67.A.5 - Farside UPDATE ( contains spoilers )

  • New Feature - Autosave - The game progress is automatically saved. A timer in the exit menu shows when the last autosave happened.

  • New Sol System Event "[spoiler]Born on the Far Side of the Moon[/spoiler]"

  • New Sol System Event "[spoiler]The Lunar Colony[/spoiler]"

  • New Cyber Age Event "[spoiler]The Neon Wave[/spoiler]"

  • New Solar Age Event "[spoiler]Robo Core[/spoiler]"

  • New Lightspeed Age Event "[spoiler]Luminal Trash[/spoiler]"

  • New Singularity Age Event "[spoiler]Neural Metal[/spoiler]"

  • New Spaceship Event "[spoiler]Battle of the Bands[/spoiler]"

  • New Signal Event "[spoiler]The Space Opera[/spoiler]"

  • New Colony Event "[spoiler]No Country for our Kind![/spoiler]"

  • New Population Crisis Event "[spoiler]The Final Concert[/spoiler]"

  • Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during the tutorial

  • Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during epilogue

  • Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during certain final tech options

  • Bugfix - names of stars, spaceships and civilizations are displayed correctly again after loading a savegame

  • Bugfix - colonies on Alpha Centauri are not invisible anymore

See you up in the stars, voyager.

Jörg from Anomaly Games

Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/n5bDJ7pRVM
Follow us on Twitter: @FermiGame

