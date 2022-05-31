Farside Update - 0.67 - Music Events, Autosaving and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8839192 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear Fermi Community,

After releasing our soundtrack we got inspired to write some events about mesmerizing music genres in the future. Let`s have a trip to the dark side of the moon together...

Also no more lost games when you have a power outage! We implemented an autosave feature!

Furthermore we fixed some annoying issues with broken savegames.

Changelog of Version 0.67.A.5 - Farside UPDATE ( contains spoilers )

New Feature - Autosave - The game progress is automatically saved. A timer in the exit menu shows when the last autosave happened.

New Sol System Event "[spoiler]Born on the Far Side of the Moon[/spoiler]"

New Sol System Event "[spoiler]The Lunar Colony[/spoiler]"

New Cyber Age Event "[spoiler]The Neon Wave[/spoiler]"

New Solar Age Event "[spoiler]Robo Core[/spoiler]"

New Lightspeed Age Event "[spoiler]Luminal Trash[/spoiler]"

New Singularity Age Event "[spoiler]Neural Metal[/spoiler]"

New Spaceship Event "[spoiler]Battle of the Bands[/spoiler]"

New Signal Event "[spoiler]The Space Opera[/spoiler]"

New Colony Event "[spoiler]No Country for our Kind![/spoiler]"

New Population Crisis Event "[spoiler]The Final Concert[/spoiler]"

Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during the tutorial

Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during epilogue

Bugfix - fixed broken savegame, when saving during certain final tech options

Bugfix - names of stars, spaceships and civilizations are displayed correctly again after loading a savegame

Bugfix - colonies on Alpha Centauri are not invisible anymore

See you up in the stars, voyager.

Jörg from Anomaly Games

