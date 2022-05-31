Chapter 3 Is Here! (At least one level)

It's been a while, and a LOT has been implemented in this update. This update lays the groundwork for the second half of the game in addition to setting up a lot of systems for alternative inputs (more on that later).

Here's the details:

Gameplay

Added the second tier of shop upgrades for weapons and ship (only available after chapter 2)

Added the second tier of drones (only available after chapter 2)

Implemented the AI and art for the military faction ships

Created the background junk for the pirate faction bosses

Created a new death effect exclusive to military ships

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where bosses could occasionally move vertically, detaching them from the game zone

Fixed issue where certain weapon types couldn't hit smaller enemies reliably

Fixed multiple display issues with shop items

Fixed AI issue where enemies could remain locked on deceased opponents

Fixed issues with Pirate Barges occasionally becoming stuck inside each other

Fixed minor bugs caused by enemies and drones not properly resetting

There's a lot more coming soon. Our next patch will add gamepad support, full support for touchscreens, and add the ability to build separate inputs based on target platform.

Be sure to stay tuned, as many many more updates will be coming in June now that we've passed the initial hurdle of setting up the military faction. We remain optimistic the full game will release in August.