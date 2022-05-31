Ten Lords A-Leaping Update!

Alright! It's about time for another one of these updates! ːsteamsunnyː

This time, we've got another maze-monster update, and to mix things up a bit, it's for Level 5! And instead of some generic gargoyle thingy, we now have a whale inspired by the Northern Lights--the Etherwhale!

...Okay, it's not called that in game, but it's my name for it outside of game code. I would call it the Etherwhale in game, except that I've kind of got this weird naming scheme going on with the five trials monsters, and I didn't want to mess that up.

Speaking of the weird naming convention, I changed the name for it in game too. So, now, instead of being called "The Feared" it's called "The Ethereal". It is what it is.

One last thing of note about my extremely weird whale is that if you already have a save file, you might not be able to access the updated design because either Steam or RPG Maker is being stupid on me. But that's life. Besides, according to Euphoniac, you need at least two playthroughs in order to get all the achievements, so why not use this as an opportunity to do just that? ;D

Oh, and some other minor updates include fixing the glitch where the dragon didn't have its eyes closed while it was sleeping, and (HOPEFULLY) fixing the glitch where you could level up your party members beyond the set level cap.

By the way, did you ever check out this video? It's pretty neat, if I do say so myself. ːsteamsunnyː