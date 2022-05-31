Hardcore resolution

Hey Everyone,

This patch updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.5.13. and brings two notable fixes:

Fixed an issue where the continue button would show in the main menu despite dying on the hardcore difficulty setting and losing all lives in standard and hard settings

Fixed an issue with resolution upon launching the game for the first time

The game has been going through different balance updates and tweaks in recent months. We keep fixing bugs and optimizing the game to work better. We're also making sure to follow your feedback and that's why, as one of our next updates, we want to introduce more customizable difficulty levels.

Currently only the default, Casual difficulty level has an unlimited number of lives, which means that on higher settings you might run out of lives and need to start from the beginning (think about the classic Contra here). The hardcore level gives you only one life to spare!

This will change in the future as we want to add toggles for the enemy difficulty and the number of lives, so you can more precisely choose the challenge you want to face. Before this happens, we recommend playing on Casual to everyone who wants to complete the game in one playthrough, without the risk of losing progress as a result of running out of lives.

Thank you for your continuous support for Project Warlock while we’re also working on the sequel (which is releasing really soon!). Please leave a review if you enjoyed the game - it really helps us get more visibility.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640300/Project_Warlock_II/