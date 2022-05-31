Update Notes For May 31

Hello everyone!

It’s officially been one year since we released Dear Brother on Steam. Since then, we’ve had the pleasure of watching many of you play through our game… and it’s been a blast seeing everyone’s reactions. To those of you who have played and enjoyed the game (and even those who played and maybe didn’t like it)... Thanks for giving our game a shot! It really means a lot to us.

Dear Brother was a Summer project. For those of us who worked on it, it was an opportunity to test our skills, and to get something out there. We’ve learned a lot since finishing this game and, while we don’t have any plans to add new content, there were a number of issues we wanted to address… So, we did just that! What better time to fix up the game then with a small anniversary update?

New features:

Controller support

7 more Steam achievements

Changes:

We updated the movement system! Moving around should feel a little better now

The crow has been moved 1 tile to the right for… reasons

[spoiler]Memento C no longer requires you to have Memento B in your inventory (but you will still need Memento A)[/spoiler]

Added some additional examine text

Bug Fixes:

The Missing Fragment item no longer reappears in the center of the hedge maze after acquiring the Knife item

The Red Handy is no longer a jerk that ignores you if you don’t have alcohol in your possession

Some players managed to walk around the house with the number combination window still on the screen. This shouldn’t be possible anymore

On a similar note, Audrey can no longer sneakily move around between dialogue boxes

The Crow no longer repeats its dialogue if you exit and re-enter the front yard after ignoring it

After some back and forth with the delivery company, the wine racks in the basement are now properly lined with wine bottles like the examine text says they are

Aside from the above, some things were changed in the background to hopefully prevent weird text window bugs, and some more things were changed in the background to hopefully improve performance. Neat!

While it may not be a lot, we hope that those of you who have already finished Dear Brother will find fun in figuring out how to unlock these new achievements. And if you haven’t played Dear Brother yet, we hope that these changes will help make your first experience all that much better. Happy birthday, Audrey, and happy gaming to everyone else!

~ The Dear Brother Team