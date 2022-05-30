Version 0.4.5 STORY UPDATE (5/30/22)

Share · View all patches · Build 8838887 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 23:52:18 UTC by Wendy

New Features

NEW FOREPLAY RECRUITMENT SCENES

Foreplay cinematics have been added to precede each waifu’s recruitment scenes. DEMI, Lily, Ela, Killi, and Taron all received cinematics.

NEW LIP FLAP SYSTEM

During dialogue scenes, all characters’ mouths now move if they are talking. Some characters are still a work in progress and may not move perfectly in line with the dialogue.

NEW STORYLINE – GRAND CHAMPION

Meet Princess Sovalin Maliana and get started on her journey towards becoming Prodigium’s greatest cage-fighter.

NEW NEBULA – YETI

5 Systems will be available to explore in this story update, all located in the brand new Yeti nebula.

NEW UI

The Quest Log UI has received an update that provides additional filtering. You will be prompted with a very brief tutorial when opening the Quest Log for the first time from the Bridge onboard the Mary Celeste.

The Mary Celeste UI also received an update. When hovering the room buttons, an icon representing each activity in the room will be displayed for more player feedback.

NEW SUBTITLES FOR CINEMATICS

Subtitles are now available when watching cinematics in game. You can toggle this option on or off from the Settings menu under the Gameplay tab.

NEW MINIGAME

During Sova’s story, we’ve added a new WIP minigame. This is an experimental rhythm-based experience.

NEW MANTIC - REKALL

We’ve added a new support melee mantic for players to discover and recruit to the team.

Tweaks

Main story missions and side-quest missions are no longer replayable from the replayable mission screen, only random scenarios can be replayed.

Added new status effect icons in Grid Combat.

Added status effect icons to the details panel in Grid Combat.

Updated Kloi Warden portrait icon in Grid Combat.

Added new portrait icons during the character selection screen and speech bubble prompts during Space Combat gameplay.

Added more variants to Taron’s special attack VO line in Space Combat.

Removed the news desk from the news studio during dialogue sections.

Removed scroll-box slider on speech bubbles and increased space to fit text.

Nudged Speech Bubble prompt over in Navigation to provide more room for anomaly text to be read when interacting with an event.

Added new activity icons to UI while onboard the Mary Celeste.

Optimizations to several grid combat maps

Overhauled several Grid Combat maps visually

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where enemies sometimes faced the wall in Azzorion’s fight in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue where Azzorion looked the wrong way during attacks in Grid Combat

Fixed issue with Azzorion’s icon changing to a mine when dropping a mine in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue where DEVA transformation SFX was not associated with SFX volume channel.

Fixed inconsistency with Jawz ultimate heal ability not applying to all targets in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue where Napholeon & Producer shield caused units inside to appear as silhouettes in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue with indicators not rendering in Space Combat when the larger ships spawned for the imperium faction.

Fixed clipping issue with Killi and Taron PANDORA scene.

Fixed issue where Taron’s thong on the trophy wall was casting shadow incorrectly.

Fixed issue with Captains texture causing the star tattoo on his back to not render correctly.

Fixed several typos reported.

Fixed weightpaint-related issues in some of Elaisha’s Dialogue Scene idles.

Known Issues (Does not include all issues)

Exclamation marker is still visible after completing one section of a quest that spans more than one anomaly.

Low texture resolution rendering for some users during dialogue sequences throughout the game.

Some users reported odd textures when loading Ela and Taron in PANDORA and Gallery.

Framerate drop can cause Mary Celeste to shoot out of the jump-gate in Navigation.

Bridge projector fails to update the color scheme throughout Mary Celeste consistently. This will be fixed in later builds once all nebulae are unlocked.

Physics on dangling pieces such as tentacles or hair (i.e. Huntress or Killi) may clip through the character's body or rapidly vibrate.

Yellow/White screen flashing artifact during space combat when using the FXAA aliasing method. Most likely due to the lens flare and or high bloom values.

On rare occasions, an unintentional song plays during some areas of the game.

On rare occasions, clicking the Help button in the dialogue section of the game can remove the help text but can't be re-enabled until restarting or starting a new scene.

Potential stuttering when playing back cinematics for some systems. Note there is an option to disable 4k videos from the graphics tab under settings. This has improved performance for some users.

Reports of performance issues on some Space Combat random scenario maps.

Animation in You’re Mine Now scene needs finalizing.

Replay icons and navigation icon concepts are a work in progress, inconsistencies are known.

Animation clipping on several older Pandora scenes. These will be fixed in 0.5.

Killi’s tailband is still missing, it will be fixed properly in 0.5

Notes

Sova will not be available to gift items in the Bar in this release, this will be added during the second update (0.5) of Sova’s chapter, along with her Gallery, Foreplay, and Pandora scenes.