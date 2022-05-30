Coming Soon - New Spirit Hunter: Hugo. New Ability: Ice Ring



First off, I want to say thank you to everyone who joined us for this early access journey to make a great game. This is just the very start and the bare bones foundation for Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde. We appreciate all the feedback and support. We look forward to working with the community to make this a game we love to play.

After a crazy launch 5 days ago, we are finally mostly done with the major bug fixes. Still some stragglers and typos that we will continue refining and a lot of hitbox polish that will continue. But now we can focus more of our time on new features and content.



Our first content patch will be out very soon. We are in the process of testing a new Spirit Hunter: Hugo, the Treasure Genie. Unlike the other heroes, Hugo never takes more than one hit of damage at a time. Upon taking damage, Hugo will gain invulnerability, gain a boost of movement speed and be able to phase through enemies for a short period of time. This means he will be able to get out of tough situations far easier than other heroes. Hugo also has a unique health system in development.

Our first new ability is Ice Ring. This is a highly defensive support skill that stacks freeze chance and duration. While it is weak from a damage standpoint, it brings 360 degree player protection. It also turns enemies blue, so thats... cool. Sorry... couldn't help myself. :P



Before finishing Hugo and Ice Ring, we will be patching in a few quality of life updates:

A 4th choice option is being added to the Divinity web. This will help players get closer to the desired build and allow us to expand the "type of upgrade scrolls" we want to have in the future. Some unique twists in the works. :)

We are also adding multiple starting gold nodes throughout the Divinity Web. With a few unlocks this should help with the early reroll issues and early shop spawns. Loads of ability buffs on the way too.

If you are enjoying this very early version of the game, please consider leaving us a review. :)