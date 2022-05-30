Update Notes for May 30th

A lot of new stuff is on the way! Currently working on system for looting new cards from enemies. Quite a few new levels and enemies already exist under the hood, and I'll be adding many more. I haven't finalized the system for campaign mode advancement being a random set of escalating levels, so 'Levels' is a quick thrown together playlist of levels for now.

-Fixed bug introduced by color picker update where all number tiers cost the same (thanks LeoninoMalino)

-Fixed typo in tutorial (thanks LeoninoMalino)

-Fixed bug where resetting your turn after killing an enemy didn't reset the currency you'd gained by killing the enemy

-NOTICE: New sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards' art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.