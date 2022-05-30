Birthday Discount + Small Patch

I’ve added a 20% OFF discount for Brookhaven for this entire week as a celebration for my birthday. Make sure that you don’t miss it and I hope that y’all enjoy your adventure! ːTurnipIdleː

Changelog:

Added more monsters that can be sacrificed with the Ceremonial Dagger. It works the same way as fighting a monster with a sword, but with new loot items.

Slight art change for Loretta in the ending cutscene.

Increased chance for Seaweed when using a Fishing Cage at the Beach.

Fixed a bug with the little mermaid girl in Atlantis.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter