Brookhaven update for 30 May 2022

Birthday Discount + Small Patch

30 May 2022

I’ve added a 20% OFF discount for Brookhaven for this entire week as a celebration for my birthday. Make sure that you don’t miss it and I hope that y’all enjoy your adventure! ːTurnipIdleː

Changelog:

  • Added more monsters that can be sacrificed with the Ceremonial Dagger. It works the same way as fighting a monster with a sword, but with new loot items.
  • Slight art change for Loretta in the ending cutscene.
  • Increased chance for Seaweed when using a Fishing Cage at the Beach.
  • Fixed a bug with the little mermaid girl in Atlantis.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
