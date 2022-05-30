Fashion Contest Winners!

Share · View all patches · Build 8838570 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 22:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Credit to Liderpina for the background images used for this contest!

We asked for your best outfits to show off on the runway, and we’ve been DAZZLED. To say you all have delivered for this contest is an understatement. Every single one of you went all out to show what you got and blew us away with the creativity and thought put into outfits. After a long, long, LONG deliberation from our judges, we finally have the winners here for you today.

Please know that even if you do not show up here, we acknowledge the time, effort, and passion you put into your entry. It was clear to see! Please feel free to share your outfit here so others can see it as well. Also note that pose, picture composition, background, and such were not taken into consideration; only the outfit/character itself was judged.

If you see yourself featured, feel free to reply here!

Now…let’s get into it!

Unmodded Winners

First Place - "The Druid"



She’ll mend your wounds, or put venom in your blood if you dare cross her.

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit details:

Clothes:

Vanir Fur Cap

Pictish Wizard Robe

Voidforged Dragonbone Bracers

Aquilonian Infantry Pteruges

Aquilonian Scout Sandals

Weapons:

Pictish Longspear

Pictish Daggers

Accessories:

Warpaint - Neca Warpath

Second Place



Snake? Snake?? SNAAAAAAAAAKE!!

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit details:

Clothes:

Head: Khayne’s Helmet

Chest: Reptilian Chestpiece

Belt: Derketo Acolyte Handwraps

Legs: Kambujan Shaman Wrap

Feet: Derketo Acolyte Sandals

Weapon:

Brittle Edge

Third Place- "The Zingarian Seafarer"



The heart-throb of the high seas, indeed. Captain Swag here can shiver our timbers any day.

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit details:

Clothes:

Hair: (#14 Using the Orb of Nerghal)

Facial Hair: (#11 Using the Orb of Nerghal)

Head: Eye Patch - (Undyed)

Torso: Barachan Reiver Buff Coat (Dyed - dark brown, forest green, black, white)

Hands: Claws of the Harpy (Dyed - light grey, white)

Legs: Black Corsair Leggings (Dyed - dark ash, blighted green)

Feet: Buccaneer peg leg (Dyed - muted brown)

Weapon

Nemedian Katana

Warpaint

Snake

Modded Winners

First place - By Dark_Overlord



This desert dweller dares dangers of the dunes. Dashing, no?

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod details:

Clothing:

Head: Slaveforged Sacrificial Facemask (Siptah-DLC)

Body: Khari Raider Chest

Hands: Gloves of Jhil (Siptah-DLC)

Legs: Skelos Cultist Skirt

Feet: Relic Hunter Boots (Siptah-DLC)

Mods:

Head (Accessory): Cloaked Hood (Immersive Armor by Cookiejar)

Shoulder (Accessory): Hyrkanian Pauldron (Immersive Armor by Cookiejar)

Belt (Accessory): Leather Belt (with dagger) (Immersive Armor by Cookiejar)

Hands (Weapon): Staff of the Forest (Immersive Armor by Cookiejar)

Back (Accessory): Leather Cloak (CAS :: Customizable Attachment System by Thraxerrrr)

Second Place



“Do you like the way your bones feel inside your body No?? Why don’t I take them out for you?”

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod Details:

Clothing:

Pict Ritualist Vestment

Baron’s Royal Harness

Fur Lined Belt

Cannibal Raider Gloves

Mountain Barbarian Drapes

Vicious Boots

Zealot’s Sacrificial Club

Mods:

Barbarian Barbed

CAS

Fashionist v4.2.3

Pippi

Stoja’s Warpaints

Accessory Wardrobe 4.1.3b

Akuba’s Salon

Beyond Theatrics

Immersive Armor

RA: Character customisation

RA: Visual Tweaks

GrimProductions

Nocturnal Gods: Clothing

RA: Fantasy Extension

Toned Tones

VeloXs Tattos

WARRIOR Mutator for Conan

Third Place



Yes, queen! Slay! SLAY YOUR ENEMIES! SEE THEM DRIVEN BEFORE YOU!

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod Details:

Clothing:

Turanian Bow 5205

Khari Soldier Tasset 92213

Slaveforged Guardian Gauntlets 1452

Pictish Wizard Moccasins 6114

Bejewelled Chains 4111

Warrior mutator :

Derketo Ceremonial Headdress 8586156

Kushite Tribal Headdress 8586377

Immersive Armor :

Epic Serpentine Wraps 29980274

Lemurian Queen Pauldron (L) 199802295

Lemurian Queen Pauldron (R) 199802307

Stygian Skirt 199802409

Khari Poncho 199802422

Lowerback Quiver 19980293

Stagian Collar 199800236

Tribal Armwrap (L) 199802387

Tribal Armwrap (R) 199802389

Zamorian Headchain 199802162

Mods:

Immersive Armor

Exiles Extreme

Warrior Mutator

Barbarian Barber

RA Aesthetics

CAS

Honorable Mentions

Lookalike

Unmodded

Assassin's Creed - By Elloway



Where’s a haycart to swandive into when you need one?

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit details:

Barachan River armor

Executioner’s Hood

Dyed white

Modded

Kratos - by Thyris



BOY

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod Details:

Armor:

Head: Nothing (War Paint: the Silken path)

Chest: Light Highland Jacket (Immersive Armors)

Arms: Aquilonian (Vanilla)

Legs: Light Silent Legion (Vanilla)

Feets: Vanir Heavy (Vanilla)

Weapon:

Aesir War Axe (Immersive Armors)

Accessories (all Immersive Armors):

Leather Harness

Medium Exile Pauldron (L)

Ragged Swashbuckler Belt

Leather Bag

Carryable Waterskin

Mods:

RA: for Scars and wrinkles

IQoL: for some sliders

Immersive Armors

Fashionist (for the coloration and to separate the war paints)

Social Outing

Unmodded



“I call on those who live in the shadows!”

You can see more pictures here.

Clothing Details:

Kambujan Shaman Helm

Zingaran Freebooter Vest

Skelos Cultist Master’s Handwraps

Voidforged Dragonbone Kilt

Kambujan Shaman Boots

Modded



“Oh, hello. I didn’t see you there…”

You can find more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod Details

Clothing:

Coat: Count’s Coat (CoH mod)

Pants: Count’s Pants (CoH mod)

Boots: Count’s Boots (CoH mod)

Hat: Top Hat (LoD Cosmetics mod)

Gloves: Shemite Gloves

Glasses (LoD Cosmetics mod)

Cane: (Thrall Wars mod)

Hair: (Akubars Salon mod)

Poses: (Devious Desires mod)

Mods:

RoleplayRedux.pak (Some poses)

LoD_Cosmetics.pak (Top Hat, Sunglasses)

NoSlaveBracelet.pak (For no bracelet)

Chains of Hyboria (Kali Count outfit: Coat, boots and pants)

Battle Ready

Please note, we chose 2 winners from the unmodded category for Battle Ready, as there were no entries for the “Funniest” under unmodded that fit the category.

Unmodded



Hyboria’s first Avenger

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod Details

Armor

Aspect of the Bat

Guardian Chestguard

Slaveforged Guardian Greaves

Gloves of Jhil

Poitain Cavalier Boots

All pieces were dyed

Warpaint:

Darfari Cannibals

Weapons

Incarmine Shield

Incarmine War-Axe

Incarmine Great Sword

Incarmine Daggers

Assassin Raya



Local goth goes mushroom foraging

You can see more pictures here.

Outfit and Mod Details

Zamorian Thief Boots

Zamorian Thief Gauntlets

Skelos Cultist Skirt

Skelos Cultist Hood

Slaveforged Ceremonial chest

Serpent man Daggers

Modded

You can see more pictures here. (slightly NSFW for boobies, don’t get in trouble at work)

Clothing and mods not mentioned besides RA Character Customization (will update this when more info received).

Funniest

Salt Bae



He’s ready to season your meat

Outfit and Mod Details

Clothing not mentioned

Mods:

Immersive Armor

Beyond Decor

CAS - Customizable Attachment System

It was a close call with all of these entries, and it was near impossible without the help of our volunteer group of Exiles.

We will be contacting the winners of these shortly to get details of your prizes. Additionally, we’ll be in touch with many of you in the coming days who we couldn’t show off here, but would absolutely love to on the Conan Exiles social media accounts.

Thank you again to EVERYONE who participated and we hope you will again for the next contest.

Cheers!