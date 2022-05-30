30.05.2022 Update Notes (and hotfix for last patch)

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Changes

Performance improvement specifically on late game

Exp gains increased 6 to 10

Boss healths increased

Black Hole pull force decreased

Enemy spawn amount increased

Projectiles removed from boss mobs

Invite button added in game pause menu to invite your friends while playing

Magnet Description changed

Double arrow skill updated to Double Bouncy Arrow

Last Selected stage automatically selected now

Knight move speed increased 2.5 to 3

Extra energy gain skill removed from Knight

Fixes