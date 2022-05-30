 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 30 May 2022

30.05.2022 Update Notes (and hotfix for last patch)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Changes

  • Performance improvement specifically on late game
  • Exp gains increased 6 to 10
  • Boss healths increased
  • Black Hole pull force decreased
  • Enemy spawn amount increased
  • Projectiles removed from boss mobs
  • Invite button added in game pause menu to invite your friends while playing
  • Magnet Description changed
  • Double arrow skill updated to Double Bouncy Arrow
  • Last Selected stage automatically selected now
  • Knight move speed increased 2.5 to 3
  • Extra energy gain skill removed from Knight

Fixes

  • Environment collision bug fixed
  • Enemy spawn fix
  • Move input will reset when you respawn
  • Magnet skill rewrited because of crash issue
  • Health UI Animation bug fixed
  • Kill and Boss Kill achievements not updating bug fixed
  • When try again button pressed wrong stage loading bug fixed
  • Ingame timer not show hours bug fixed

