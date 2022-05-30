30.05.2022 Update Notes (and hotfix for last patch)

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Changes
- Performance improvement specifically on late game
- Exp gains increased 6 to 10
- Boss healths increased
- Black Hole pull force decreased
- Enemy spawn amount increased
- Projectiles removed from boss mobs
- Invite button added in game pause menu to invite your friends while playing
- Magnet Description changed
- Double arrow skill updated to Double Bouncy Arrow
- Last Selected stage automatically selected now
- Knight move speed increased 2.5 to 3
- Extra energy gain skill removed from Knight
Fixes
- Environment collision bug fixed
- Enemy spawn fix
- Move input will reset when you respawn
- Magnet skill rewrited because of crash issue
- Health UI Animation bug fixed
- Kill and Boss Kill achievements not updating bug fixed
- When try again button pressed wrong stage loading bug fixed
- Ingame timer not show hours bug fixed
