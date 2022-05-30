 Skip to content

Porcelana update for 30 May 2022

German translation completed

Last edited by Wendy

About this update

Hello everyone,

We are finally releasing the full German Translation for Porcelana. This is a first version of the translation so you might find some few typos here and there but we most of the translation is correct.

If you are a German player and find any mistranslation or typo, feel free to report it on our discord server and we'll fix it in our next update.

About Turkish translation

The Turkish translation will be temporarily removed from the Steam list of supported languages as we don't have a Turkish translator that can finish the rest of the game.

~ Pandita Studio Staff

