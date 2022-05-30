Fixed 3D model export, LIV recenter

Turns out the 3D model export had broken normal & smoothness maps - whoops! Fixed now, your 3D model exports will look like they do in-game: very nice!
I've also added controls for LIV, allowing content creators to properly recenter.
