 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vermillion update for 30 May 2022

Fixed 3D model export, LIV recenter

Share · View all patches · Build 8838264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Turns out the 3D model export had broken normal & smoothness maps - whoops! Fixed now, your 3D model exports will look like they do in-game: very nice!

I've also added controls for LIV, allowing content creators to properly recenter.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link